Stephen A. Smith predicts Donald Trump's involvement in potential inquiry into Caitlin Clark's WNBA treatment: "It could be a problem"

The Wall Street Journal published an opinion piece on Sunday, suggesting that there's a civil case to be made about how the WNBA officiates Caitlin Clark.

According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, U.S. President Donald Trump is keeping a watchful eye on the league's treatment of Clark.

Smith said sources told him Trump's track record of following pro sports could be in play if the president makes a show of defending Clark.

"I happen to know a few people who have said, do not be surprised if President Trump speaks on (this) eventually," Smith said, via "First Take."

"And if that man decides that this is something that can feed his base, that can ingratiate himself with that kind of audience that is protective of a Caitlin Clark and what she stands for and what she represents and they come to a conclusion that they believe she is being unfairly treated, (it could) be a problem for the WNBA."

Smith added that he doesn't necessarily agree with a potential civil case. However, he believes there's enough argument to be made where Trump and his fan base could attach themselves to the cause.

Clark hasn't weighed in on the situation.

Caitlin Clark injury update

Despite Stephen A. Smith's take on a potential civil lawsuit against the WNBA, most of the chatter surrounding the Fever centers on Caitlin Clark's health.

After averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals last season, Clark has only played 13 games this year. She has been dealing with lingering lower body issues.

Following a quad injury early in the season, Clark is recovering from the groin injury that kept her out of the All-Star game in Indiana.

Fever coach Stephanie White appeared on ESPN's "NBA Today" on Monday to discuss the situation. She shared that Clark was still in the rehab phase and has yet to begin ramping up her strength and conditioning.

Additionally, the team still doesn't have a timeline for Clark's return.

"It's day-to-day right now, we're putting no timetable on it," White said. "So we're taking it one day at a time, really slow rolling it, slow playing it this time. The most important thing for us is Caitlin's long-term health and getting her back to 100% before we put her back on the floor."

Despite her absence, the Fever have continued to impress, and are fifth in standings with a 17-13 record.

