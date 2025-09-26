"Still favoring that left ankle": Fever reporter shuts down all Caitlin Clark return rumors for WNBA playoffs, fact-checks viral claim  

Just as rumors around Caitlin Clark's potential return in the WNBA playoffs amid the Indiana Fever's unexpected semis run picked up steam, reporter Scott Agness has ruled out that possibility. Clark isn't on the playoff roster, making her ineligible to return. Not just that, she's still recovering and wouldn't have played even if she were allowed to play.Ahead of Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces at home, a viral screenshot of the CBA agreement suggested there was an opening for Clark to return. The post claimed that if the Fever suffered another season-ending injury, it could allow them to activate Clark for the postseason.Agness debunked the post on Thursday, during an appearance on Rachel DeMita's podcast &quot;Courtside Club,&quot; saying:&quot;Listen, she's not returning, period. ... I don't know where that's from (referring to the post). I tried to Google it, use AI. I could not find where that was from. I also went to the WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement and saw no such thing that existed. The reality is, she's not in a position to play.&quot;Agness revisited one of his previous updates on Clark's return, which he addressed after the Fever beat the Dream in round one. He recalled Clark struggling with her new ankle injury setback from Aug. 7.&quot;She was still favoring that left ankle,&quot; Agness said. &quot;She wasn't running completely smooth. Now give, it's early in the morning, that was like the first 10 minutes of shootaround. Shot it well, but she's been able to shoot through all of this over the last several months.&quot;Scott Agness reported that Caitlin Clark tweaked her left ankle during a workout on Aug. 7 in Phoenix. She was recovering from a right groin injury at the time.Indiana Fever can't afford to quash their momentum with a returning Caitlin Clark Even if Caitlin Clark were available without any health or ineligibility issues, it would have made little to no sense for the Indiana Fever to reintroduce her. While Clark's talent is undeniable, every athlete needs significant in-game conditioning to play. Throwing her in the playoff mix would have been a grave mistake. The Fever already has significant momentum, which they lacked all season because of the frequent injuries. They have settled on a lineup, and their rotations haven't been as smooth. With Caitlin Clark, that could have forced Stephanie White to work out new plans in the middle of a series, which wouldn't have been advisable against experienced teams like the Aces, the Mercury, or the Lynx, should Indiana cause an upset to make the finals.