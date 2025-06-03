"Still see her as f**king white girl" - Skip Bayless calls out WNBA's silence over Brittney Griner’s alleged racial jab at Caitlin Clark

Brittney Griner allegedly took a racial jab at Caitlin Clark following the Atlanta Dream’s 81-76 loss to the Indiana Fever on May 22. Griner fouled out with 3:38 remaining while the Dream led 71-68. While on the bench, she reportedly called Clark a “ f**king trash” and a “f**king white girl.”

Skip Bayless reacted to the viral video on Monday in his podcast.

(5:55 mark)

“Maybe a lot of WNBA players had Brittney Griner’s back. I believe many WNBA players remain extremely resentful of Caitlin Clark’s rise, in part because of her skin color and her appeal to white America. … I believe too many of this league’s stars still see Caitlin Clark as the f**king white girl.”

Bayless prefaced his comments by saying that he waited for the WNBA to investigate Griner’s alleged racial slur. He finally shared his thoughts when the league failed to conduct a probe or even issue a statement after the controversial video went viral.

The veteran talk show host found it difficult to believe Brittney Griner directed the alleged racial slur at a “white female referee.” According to him, regardless of who the Dream star directed her jab at, the WNBA should have investigated or released a statement about the controversial incident.

Skip Bayless continued that the WNBA was “okay” with what Griner was accused of because it failed to investigate. He assumed that had the opposite happened, the league would have ended a white player’s career for racist comments.

Skip Bayless speculates on reason behind alleged Brittney Griner racial jab at Caitlin Clark

Skip Bayless did not make a case about Griner personally hating Clark. The Fox Sports analyst proceeded to speculate on the reason behind the alleged racial jab the Dream center threw at the Fever point guard.

(2:07 mark)

“It is completely possible that ‘f**king white girl’ was about Caitlin Clark’s popularity, about her stature, about her impact on the entire league. It’s very possible that Brittney Griner was blaming Caitlin Clark in the big picture for her fouling out, blaming referees in general for overprotecting the Fever because the league wants the Fever to win and the ‘f**king white girl’ to be MVP.”

The WNBA promptly investigated alleged racist talks directed at Angel Reese early in mid-May in a game against the Fever. Following the probe, the league announced such could not be substantiated.

Skip Bayless could not believe the league would not look into Brittney Griner’s alleged racial slur regardless of who it was thrown at.

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More