"Stop playin with him": Sophie Cunningham shows love to ex-Iowa star Gavin Hoffman stuns in Mizzou threads

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham showed love to former Iowa star Gavin Hoffman, who spent his freshman year in college playing tight end for Iowa. He entered the transfer portal on April 3 and has now joined Missouri.
Hoffman posted pictures of himself on Instagram, donning a Mizzou jersey, and Sophie Cunningham reacted, showing him love in the comments section.
“🔥Yes sir!!! Stop playin with him,” Cunningham wrote.
Cunningham’s sister, Lindsey, also reacted to Hoffman’s post:
“Eighty-ateeee 🔥.”
After being with the Phoenix Mercury for the entirety of her WNBA career, Sophie Cunningham joined the Indiana Fever this offseason. In a short time, she has grown into one of the team’s leaders and has been key off the bench.
She is averaging 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Her numbers may seem underwhelming, but Cunningham contributes in other ways and is a solid defender. She is also looked at as one of the Fever’s ‘enforcers’ since her altercation with the Connecticut Sun’s Jacy Sheldon.
Sophie Cunningham on being labeled a ‘dirty player’
Sophie Cunningham put her foot down after committing a hard foul on Jacy Sheldon during the Fever-Sun game on June 17. She aggressively took down Sheldon, late in the fourth quarter, kicking off a scuffle among the teams.
Since Cunningham has been slammed and labeled by many as a “dirty player.” She addressed the label on Thursday, stating that this label goes back to her college days.
"For me, I don't listen to all that noise," She told Slam Online. "I got that stuff in college, too.
“We beat South Carolina multiple years in a row and all of a sudden I'm the dirty player. And it's like, 'Nah, I'm just out working.' I'm working y'all's a*s, you know what I mean?”
Cunningham went on to state that she only wishes to be the best competitor and is willing to do whatever it takes to win. As long as she is doing that, the outside noise doesn’t bother her.
Her Indiana Fever will return to the court on Tuesday to take on the Minnesota Lynx.