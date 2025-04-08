"Stop scoring": David Letterman gets outplayed as Caitlin Clark's competitive spirit shines in hilarious 1-on-1 blueberry battle

Caitlin Clark showed off her competitive spirit once again during a one-versus-one blueberry contest between her and TV host David Letterman. The WNBA star was featured in an episode of Season 5 of the Netflix talk show, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction".

In a scene from the show, Clark and Letterman competed in a game that involved throwing blueberries into a glass of water. The Fever star could be seen hitting the target with her blueberries without missing a single one. While Letterman struggled to get a good shot like Clark before finally urging her to stop the game.

"Alright. Maybe you need a break," he said. "Stop scoring. I'm not having fun."

The show is known for its interviews with prominent public figures. Its upcoming third episode airs on Tuesday and focuses on Clark's professional basketball career and other aspects of her personal life. In previous episodes, the show has featured well-known names like NBA legend Charles Barkley and singer Miley Cyrus, among others.

Clark will start her sophomore WNBA season off the back of an impressive first year where she won Rookie of the Year and was named to the All-WNBA First Team. She also became the first rookie ever to record a triple-double in the league's history.

Caitlin Clark revealed who inspired her from an early age

In the same episode of the show, Caitlin Clark told Letterman about other aspects of her life. When asked how she learned to dribble a basketball, the Indiana Fever player admitted she was inspired by her elder sibling, who learned to do things by himself.

"Honestly, I probably kind of taught myself," she said.

Clark then recounted an experience from her childhood, revealing how her elder sibling also inspired her to learn other things from an early age.

"But, like, I always wanted to be like my older brother (Blake Clark), and I learned to ride my bike at maybe, like, three years old without training wheels. Maybe four years old. But it was only because my older brother learned that day. And I was like, 'Mom, Dad, take mine off. I'm learning.'"

Caitlin Clark will be one of the key players on the Fever roster in the 2025 season as they look to improve on last year's results under a new head coach.

