"Stop being shortsighted & STUPID": Fever's Sydney Colson makes her feelings clear after bold March Madness proposal

Indiana Fever star Sydney Colson expressed her feelings on the March Madness matchup between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

On Sunday, the Lady Volunteers went against the Buckeyes in a thrilling game that ended in an 82-67 win for the Tennessee camp. After the game, Sydney Colson expressed her thoughts on the exciting game on X.

"That Tennessee-Ohio St game was very entertaining so I’m gonna do something I haven’t done before and allow both teams to advance," Colson tweeted.

However, fans failed to understand the enthusiasm and praise behind Colson's words and she had to explain herself in another post.

"Wish y’all understood that if I allow losing teams to advance, then the tournament never ends. Stop being so shortsighted & STUPID!"

The Tennessee vs. Ohio State game was a knockout match that ended the losing team's journey in the NCAA tournament. Unfortunately, the fourth-seeded team in the Birmingham 3 region drew the short-ended stick as they suffered a heartbreaking loss against the fifth-seeded team from the same region.

The Buckeyes will now have to prepare for the new journey with the same aspirations next season. Talking of new journeys, Sydney Colson will also be embarking on a new journey in the 2025 WNBA season.

The former LA Aces star and two-time WNBA champion signed with the Indiana Fever this offseason to bring her veteran experience and leadership to a squad led by young stars like Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Sydney Colson shares details on her role at the Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever pulled out all the stops this offseason as they brought in much-needed veteran talents with championship experience in Sydney Colson, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard to their squad.

On March 9, Colson attended an interview with Boardroom's senior writer Shlomo Sprung where she explained her role and her aspirations for her new team.

"With our team, we have to understand, like, every role is important. You need somebody to be excited about being a defensive stopper, you need somebody to be excited about getting rebounds. You need all the pieces to make it work so the offense is sexy for everybody," Colson told Sprung.

The two-time WNBA champ revealed that during her time on the Aces, she was very clear on her role and she believes it would be the same at the Fever. However, Colson also remarked that she would not shy away from speaking up if the new locker room was not as she expected.

