"Stop using Caitlin Clark as the marker for success": A'ja Wilson's friend calls for perspective after Paige Bueckers & Wings fall to Fever

A'ja Wilson's friend, Michael McManus, also known as Deloris called out the WNBA fans for comparing Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark. On Sunday, the Indiana Fever secured a 102-83 win against the Dallas Wings in a regular-season matchup.

It was the first time that Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers went against each other in their WNBA careers. Bueckers delivered a 21-point performance in the game, and despite her best efforts, her team failed to secure the win.

On the other hand, Clark had a decent showing and ended the night with 14-points. This sparked a debate in the community, and people started comparing the Wings rookie to the Fever guard. Wilson's friend jumped into the debate and advised the community to stop comparing the two players.

"If yall would stop using Caitlin as the marker for success you could enjoy your played in peace. Paige is having an amazing season and is helping to shape the future of the Dallas franchise. She didn't come into a franchise with a generational big already there," McManus wrote.

Michael McManus urges fans to stop comapring Clark and Bueckers.

In another post, Wilson's friend said that if the fans stopped comparing Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark, they could have some real conversations about basketball.

The Wings' rookie is having an amazing rookie season and is the frontrunner in the Rookie of the Year race. However, the same cannot be said for the Fever guard as she is going through a shooting slump.

Caitlin Clark expresses pride on her group following 102-83 win against the Wings

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever had a tough game against the Wings on Sunday. However, the lead they had established in the second quarter helped them secure the win in the end.

Following the win, Clark spoke with Moreau Sports Media for a brief interview. In her interview, the Fever guard expressed pride in her teammates and her team's offense.

"30 assists on 40 made shots is about as good as it's going to get..it shows the selflessness of this group…just really proud of this group of how we share the ball," she said.

In the last few games, the Indiana superstar has subsided to more of a playmaking role because of her shooting slump. In her last five games, Clark has shot 31.1 percent from the field, which is quite low compared to her 37.6 percent average this season. In the Wings game on Sunday, she struggled from downtown, shooting only 2 of 7 from beyond the arc.

