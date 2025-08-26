  • home icon
Stud Budz duo Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman bluntly confess to using Caitlin Clark's clout

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Aug 26, 2025 02:58 GMT
New York Liberty v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty

The Minnesota Lynx's Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, also known as the Stud Budz on Twitch, admitted to using Caitlin Clark's name for perks. Williams and Hiedeman were guests on Complex Sports, where they played "Fact, Fiction, or F**k Out of Here".

The interviewer asked if the two Lynx players used Clark's name to get their way. Without hesitation, Hiedeman confirmed so. Both players explained how easy it's to name-drop Clark when they need to get into something.

"Fact," Hiedeman said. "I did it at the (2025) All-Star."
"I just did it," Williams added about using Clark's name for perks. "Anywhere I'm at. If I can't get in there, don't make me make that phone call."
Apparently, Caitlin Clark is friends with the Lynx duo. During the 2025 WNBA All-Star game, Clark admitted to Courtney Williams that she would watch Stud Budz on Twitch.

“I was streaming (Stud Budz) all last night,” Clark told Williams at the All-Star game. “I had it on my TV downstairs. I was commenting.”

Caitlin Clark's clout grows bigger with new signature Nike shoes

When Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA last season, she became one of the biggest stars in the basketball world. One would even argue that she's already the face of the league despite playing only her second season. However, there's no denying how quickly she's turning heads, as she caught the attention of Nike.

In June 2025, Nike collaborated with Clark to launch a new colorway for the Kobe 5 Protro, which was named after the Indiana Fever star. The pair of Kobes featured the dark blue and orange colors of the Fever's away jersey. It became one of the most popular shoes simply because of Clark's name being tagged to the pair.

Fast forward to Monday, Nike announced the launch of Caitlin Clark's first signature shoes. Clark is the third WNBA player to have a signature pair under the Nike brand, the others being Sabrina Ionescu and A'ja Wilson.

Clark's first signature pair will launch in 2026. Nike is yet to confirm the release date.

