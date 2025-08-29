"Stuff was weird": Natalie Esquire scrutinizes Candace Parker's Angel Reese take, compares it to Shaquille O'Neal's "haterish tone"

Natalie Esquire criticized WNBA legend Candace Parker for her take on Angel Reeese. On Thursday, the two-time Sports Emmy Winner called out Parker and compared her take to Shaquille O'Neal's tone.

Ad

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she called Parker's take on Reese wierd and criticized her rationale.

"Candace can ofc offer hoops criticism but y’all are being disingenuous about it b/c y’all love her. It was toeing the line of Shaq haterish in tone. Rationale was inconsistent. It’s ok to acknowledge that. She’s one of the 🐐’s & the Angel stuff was weird. 2 things can be true," Esquire wrote.

Ad

Trending

Natalie Esquire @natfluential Candace can ofc offer hoops criticism but y’all are being disingenuous about it b/c y’all love her. It was toeing the line of Shaq haterish in tone. Rationale was inconsistent. It’s ok to acknowledge that. She’s one of the 🐐’s &amp; the Angel stuff was weird. 2 things can be true.

Ad

Esquire posted her thoughts on Candace Parker after Angel Reese was seen not wearing a number three jersey to honor Parker during pre-game of a 79-74 loss against the Aces on Monday.

Parker was in Chicago for the game and the Blues had decided to honor her contributions to the team by hanging her jersey to the rafters. Almost every player on the Sky squad was wearing Parker's number to honor the WNBA legend, but Reese wore a jacket to cover it up.

Ad

Are Angel Reese and Candace Parker in a beef?

Angel Reese wrapping up Candace Parker's jersey on the legend's jersey retirement ceremony is the tip of the iceberg of an alleged beef running between them for the last few weeks.

It reportedly started in July when the WNBA legend did a brief interview with Complex Sports where she was asked the rank a few WNBA players in a tierlist format. The highest tier on the list was the "S" tier, while the lowest tier was the "C" tier.

Ad

The WNBA legend ranked Reese in the C tier, explaining she was good at what she did but lacked what it took to carry her team.

"I put her right at that C level. I think in terms of being above, you have to be able to have the ability to carry your team, be a one or two option," Parker said. "I think Angel Reese is fantastic at her role, which is offensive rebounding. She showed and demonstrated so much growth in that first year."

Ad

Candace Parker has tripled down on her ranking for Reese and has refused to budge on her take despite facing backlash from some fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More