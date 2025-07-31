  • home icon
  • "Such a bad look": Angel Reese fans slam Aliyah Boston for doing midseason podcast with Candace Parker amid controversies

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Jul 31, 2025 05:32 GMT
Angel Reese fans slam Aliyah Boston for doing midseason podcast with Candace Parker amid controversies (Getty)
Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever and WNBA legend Candace Parker launched a podcast on July 30 titled “Post Moves.” In its first episode, they touched on numerous topics, including player comparisons, which stirred backlash from fans.

In one of the segments, Parker asked Boston, a teammate of Caitlin Clark, about which players are better than Angel Reese in the league.

“I’m in no way shape or form am a hater. What player are you taking Angel Reese over,” Parker said.
The teaser did not show Boston’s answer, but it was enough to trigger a reaction from Reese fans. Some condemned Boston for doing the show in the middle of the season, especially since she plays alongside Clark, who is a longtime rival of Reese.

Meanwhile, other Reese fans aired their frustration over Boston’s move to do the podcast with Parker.

Podcasts have become a trend among WNBA and NBA players over the past few years. Last year, Reese also started a podcast, "Unapologetically Angel," where she discussed numerous topics from her personal and professional life to other issues around the league.

Parker and Boston have similarities; both won the Rookie of the Year awards in their careers. Parker, particularly, has been considered one of the best players in league history, winning the top rookie honors and the MVP in the same year in 2008.

This year, Aliyah Boston has been considered the Fever’s second option behind Clark. She averages 15.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston’s podcast highlights life outside basketball

Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston’s podcast is far from being just basketball-centric. In an interview with the Indy Star during the All-Star weekend, Parker revealed their motivation for starting the podcast.

“I think it just pulls people in a little bit closer, to see us as people as not just as athletes and what we do on a nightly basis,” Boston said about focusing the podcast on life beyond basketball.
“I think sometimes people lose that focus, and it’s just ‘OK, well, they hoop and that’s all they are as basketball players.’ So to be able to use this to talk about different stuff and let people in, let them see who you are, your interests, what you really enjoy, I think that’s important,” she added.

For now, the podcast is in its infancy and is expected to fully take off in the coming months.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
