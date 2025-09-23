  • home icon
  • "Such a starrrr" - Aliyah Boston salutes $202,000 LA Sparks star's inspirational rise to the top through sweat and sacrifice

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 23, 2025 11:00 GMT
Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston commended the rise of Dearica Hamby, who celebrated her 11th year in the WNBA. The LA Sparks star dropped an inspirational message on Instagram, prompting reaction from many of her peers and contemporaries.

In an Instagram post, Hamby shared a bunch of photos from her 11th season in the league and third with the Sparks. She was over the moon that her hard work continued to pay off, but she's still going to find ways to get better.

"First I just wanted to hoop… Then I just wanted to go to college… Then I just wanted to get drafted … Then I just wanted to come back from my 1st pregnancy Then I just wanted to make it 5 years.. Then I just wanted to be a all-star & champ… Hey Legend 😍 Omg, 10 years…????? Year 11. GRATEFUL ✅ and I’m getting better 🍷🥰," Hamby wrote.
Dearica Hamby, who earned $202,000 this season, is set to become a free agent amid the ongoing CBA negotiations. Her comments on setting her goals and achieving them garnered a lot of reactions from her peers, including Aliyah Boston, with whom she played at Unrivaled for Vinyl BC.

Hamby was born and raised in Marietta, Georgia, playing for Marietta and Norcross in high school. She was a standout for four seasons at Wake Forest and was drafted sixth overall in 2015 by the San Antonio Stars. She spent the first eight seasons of her career with the Stars franchise, which became the Las Vegas Aces in 2018.

The former Demon Deacon won a championship in Las Vegas in 2022 before getting traded to the LA Sparks in the offseason. The trade prompted Hamby's lawsuit against the WNBA and the Aces for alleged pregnancy discrimination and retaliation.

Aliyah Boston finishes her third season sixth in WNBA voting

Dearica Hamby isn't the only player celebrating an amazing season. Aliyah Boston had her best year yet with the Indiana Fever, averaging 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Boston was the Fever's second option after Kelsey Mitchell.

The duo carried the Fever back to the playoffs, with Caitlin Clark being limited to just 13 games due to a bunch of muscle-related injuries. Her performances were enough to get recognized, coming in sixth in the MVP voting behind A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Alyssa Thomas, Allisha Gray and Mitchell.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
