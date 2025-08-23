"Suck on that, Bonner" - Fever fans react to Kelsey Mitchell surpassing DeWanna Bonner in key statistic in nearly half the games

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell surpassed former teammate DeWanna Bonner in a key statistic on Friday. The three-time All-Star topped Bonner on the 3-point scoring leader list, doing so in nearly half the games.

A stats account on X, Fever Stats, highlighted Mitchell’s achievement on X (formerly Twitter) as she entered the top 10 on the list for most three-pointers made in WNBA history.

"She (Mitchell) passes DeWanna Bonner for the 9th most 3 PM in WNBA history…in nearly HALF the number of games 🤯," the caption read.

This tweet captured the attention of Fever fans, who quickly reacted to this statistic while shading Bonner.

Huffman @Huffman4758 @FeverStats Suck on that Bonner 😂

Doug Lang @WakamowBar @FeverStats Clearly, Bonner's achievements are overrated. 😎

LAD2024WSC @CCFC_LAD_LARAMS @FeverStats She made Dontwanna… a Gonner!

CC22Fan @cc22_fan @FeverStats DB started in 2009, KM in 2018. DB had a 9 year head start on Kelsey. You go girl. MVP!!

Julian Estez @Juliyest08 Congratulations Kelsey Mitchell. She passed Grandma Boner.

The two-time WNBA champion signed with the Indiana Fever in February, bringing veteran experience to a young roster. But after a strong start to the season, Bonner soon fell out of favor with Stephanie White and was benched for consecutive games. Frustrated, she pushed for a move in June and was eventually waived by the Fever.

After making nine appearances for the Fever, Bonner rejoined the Mercury in July. The saga left many Fever fans frustrated, feeling she had quit on the team. As a result, Mitchell, surpassing her in the three-point record books has been celebrated by the fanbase.

Kelsey Mitchell entered Friday’s game with 646 career threes and added five more against the Lynx. That pushed her past Bonner’s 648, a mark reached in 2,122 games. Mitchell, meanwhile, hit the milestone in just 1,683 games, nearly half the time.

Kelsey Mitchell once expressed her excitement to play alongside DeWanna Bonner before the veteran’s messy exit

DeWanna Bonner's signing with the Fever was met with high optimism among fans and players. Kelsey Mitchell was among them, as he expressed her excitement to play alongside the veteran in April.

During an interview with Just Women's Sports, the guard opened up about her expectations from playing alongside Bonner.

"She's one of the ones that not a lot of people, I think, talk about as far as winning is concerned, seeing it all and doing it with some of the best," Mitchell said (43:48 onwards). "I get to learn and soak up a lot of knowledge, and then I get to pass it to Caitlin. So it's good."

However, Mitchell’s comments came before Bonner’s messy exit from the Fever. While they did share some time in preseason, the duo ultimately played only nine games together.

