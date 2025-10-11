  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Sucks that Caitlin Clark set the standard so high" - WNBA fans highlight Fever's guards 1st Team 2024 feat amid Paige Bueckers’ All-WNBA 2nd Team nod

"Sucks that Caitlin Clark set the standard so high" - WNBA fans highlight Fever's guards 1st Team 2024 feat amid Paige Bueckers’ All-WNBA 2nd Team nod

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 11, 2025 00:24 GMT
WNBA: JUL 13 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
"Sucks that Caitlin Clark set the standard so high" - WNBA fans highlight Fever's guards 1st Team 2024 feat amid Paige Bueckers’ All-WNBA 2nd Team nod. [photo: Getty]

The WNBA’s announcement on Friday of Paige Bueckers' selection to the All-WNBA Second Team brought comparisons to Caitlin Clark’s 2024 campaign. Bueckers joined Sabrina Ionescu, Jackie Young, Nneka Ogwumike and Aliyah Boston on the list. While Bueckers’ achievement was noteworthy, some could not resist highlighting that it did not earn the same first-team selection that Clark achieved in 2024.

Ad

One fan said:

“Sucks that Caitlin Clark set the standard so high that you need to step back and realize how impressive it is Paige Bueckers made the 2nd team all wnba.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Last year, Clark took the league by storm, averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. The Fever point guard shot 41.7%, including 34.4% from deep. Clark’s leadership and impact helped her team break a seven-year playoff drought. The outstanding season pushed her to fourth in the MVP voting.

Paige Bueckers had a standout season, but the Dallas Wings continued to struggle. Bueckers averaged 19.2 ppg, 5.4 apg, 3.9 rpg and 1.6 spg. Dallas went out of playoff contention roughly three months before the regular season ended.

Ad

Unlike Caitlin Clark, Bueckers failed to make it to the top 10 in MVP voting. Still, she had an impressive season that ended with nearly unanimous Rookie of the Year honors like Clark.

Caitlin Clark congratulates Fever teammate Aliyah Boston for joining Paige Bueckers on All-WNBA Second Team

Unsurprisingly, Caitlin Clark had a message for Aliyah Boston following the star center’s All-WNBA Second Team nod. In a message on Instagram on Friday, Clark said:

Ad
“AB [Boston], congratulations. Second team All-WNBA. You deserve this. I think coach [White] said it best when she said, ‘You’re the rock of this team.’ It’s so true. You show up every single day and you’re the same person. You’re consistent. … So proud of you.”

Boston and Fever point guard Kelsey Mitchell earned their first All-WNBA team selections. Mitchell joined the first team with Napheesa Collier, Alyssa Thomas, Allisha Gray and back-to-back MVP A’ja Wilson.

With Clark limited to 13 games this season, the Boston-Mitchell duo carried the Fever in the playoffs. Despite an injury-riddled roster, Indiana nearly pulled off a gigantic upset against the Wilson-led Aces.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications