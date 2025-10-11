"Sucks that Caitlin Clark set the standard so high" - WNBA fans highlight Fever's guards 1st Team 2024 feat amid Paige Bueckers’ All-WNBA 2nd Team nod

The WNBA’s announcement on Friday of Paige Bueckers' selection to the All-WNBA Second Team brought comparisons to Caitlin Clark’s 2024 campaign. Bueckers joined Sabrina Ionescu, Jackie Young, Nneka Ogwumike and Aliyah Boston on the list. While Bueckers’ achievement was noteworthy, some could not resist highlighting that it did not earn the same first-team selection that Clark achieved in 2024.One fan said:“Sucks that Caitlin Clark set the standard so high that you need to step back and realize how impressive it is Paige Bueckers made the 2nd team all wnba.”Another fan added:B @LifeTb4LINK@UnderdogWNBA WNBA trying so hard to make a new golden goose cuz they hate CaitlinOne more fan continued:Arabella #WNBA 🏀⛹🏻‍♀️ @IlenePeachLINK@ddem2000 @DallasWings That's because she is 1 of 1 . Caitlin is who they want Paige to be but will Never be .Another fan reacted:🤯🤯 @ja65678LINK@DallasWings Couldn’t get first?? There’s levels to this 😏One fan said:Bill Deletto @BDeletto98826LINK@ricky102030 @trendyhoopstars True Paige is not Caitlin because she made 2nd team all WNBA &amp;amp;amp; the other player was not named to a 1st and 2nd positionLast year, Clark took the league by storm, averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. The Fever point guard shot 41.7%, including 34.4% from deep. Clark’s leadership and impact helped her team break a seven-year playoff drought. The outstanding season pushed her to fourth in the MVP voting.Paige Bueckers had a standout season, but the Dallas Wings continued to struggle. Bueckers averaged 19.2 ppg, 5.4 apg, 3.9 rpg and 1.6 spg. Dallas went out of playoff contention roughly three months before the regular season ended.Unlike Caitlin Clark, Bueckers failed to make it to the top 10 in MVP voting. Still, she had an impressive season that ended with nearly unanimous Rookie of the Year honors like Clark.Caitlin Clark congratulates Fever teammate Aliyah Boston for joining Paige Bueckers on All-WNBA Second TeamUnsurprisingly, Caitlin Clark had a message for Aliyah Boston following the star center’s All-WNBA Second Team nod. In a message on Instagram on Friday, Clark said:“AB [Boston], congratulations. Second team All-WNBA. You deserve this. I think coach [White] said it best when she said, ‘You’re the rock of this team.’ It’s so true. You show up every single day and you’re the same person. You’re consistent. … So proud of you.”Boston and Fever point guard Kelsey Mitchell earned their first All-WNBA team selections. Mitchell joined the first team with Napheesa Collier, Alyssa Thomas, Allisha Gray and back-to-back MVP A’ja Wilson.With Clark limited to 13 games this season, the Boston-Mitchell duo carried the Fever in the playoffs. Despite an injury-riddled roster, Indiana nearly pulled off a gigantic upset against the Wilson-led Aces.