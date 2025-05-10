Sue Bird candidly addresses Caitlin Clark’s Team USA prospects in first statement as director: "Can be an uncomfortable situation"

Caitlin Clark’s exclusion from the 12-player Team USA roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics sparked backlash from analysts, marking her as one of the most debated omissions. Sue Bird, newly named managing director of the U.S. women’s national team on Thursday, weighed in on the Indiana Fever rookie’s future with the team.

Speaking at a press conference held at Nike’s NYC Headquarters in Manhattan, Bird said rising stars like Clark, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, and Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft by the Dallas Wings, could be part of the national program soon.

“You just want talent, and you want to see which talent, when they come together, is going to fit,” Bird said (per New York Times). “Of course, Caitlin. Of course, Paige. I mean, the names go on. You want them to be involved as quickly as possible to get comfortable.”

Bird said introducing young players into the Team USA system early is important due to the limited preparation time. Caitlin Clark, for instance, wrapped up her college career in April, entered the WNBA in May and would’ve had little time before the Olympics in late July.

“USA Basketball can be, from a player standpoint, an uncomfortable situation because we don’t have a lot of training time and you’re asked to do possibly, potentially, a different role,” Bird said.

“And you’re trying to do that on the fly. And so that can just cause a lot of discomfort. So the sooner you’re in it and you’re experiencing it, the better.”

The 2024 Team USA roster leaned heavily on veteran experience, featuring stars such as Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Diana Taurasi, Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray.

Sue Bird addresses Caitlin Clark’s exclusion from Team USA in 2024

In a May 8 appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Bird was asked whether she would have selected Caitlin Clark for the 2024 Olympic squad. She said she stood by the committee’s decision, noting that the outcome ultimately justified it, as Team USA took gold with a 67-66 win over France in the final.

"Honestly, I have to just say that I respected the committee's job,” she said (per SI). “I understood what was at play, I understood the pros and cons... And I think at the end of the day, it's hard to criticize a gold medal."

Looking ahead, Team USA will gear up for the 2026 FIBA World Cup in Berlin and the 2028 Olympics in LA.

