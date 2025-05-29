Sue Bird drops truth bomb as Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese rivalry hots up amid racism investigation: "Doesn’t have some deeper meaning"

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's rivalry has been one of the most talked-about feuds throughout the WNBA since the two entered the league last year. Many have expressed their perspectives about their heated duel, including WNBA legend Sue Bird on Taylor Rooks’ podcast on Tuesday.

Bird, who played for 20 years in the WNBA, expressed concerns about the discourse between Clark and Reese, saying that everything they have done has been overblown amid the racism investigation conducted by the league and the Indiana Fever in the past week.

Bird, one of the greatest players in WNBA history, winning four titles, and is a 13-time All-Star, said:

“Our league, the WNBA is physical and very competitive. The same way when you watch the men’s sports. This is not new.

"All the little fights ... this has been in our league from the jump, and it doesn't have some deeper meaning to it,” she added.

It comes after an incident in the season opener last week when Clark was called for a flagrant foul on Reese after holding her down and preventing a layup. The game triggered an investigation into hateful acts hurled by fans, which the league has since said that it couldn't verify.

Clark and Reese, meanwhile have been rivals since their collegiate days. They were drafted in the 2024 WNBA draft, where Clark became the top pick for the Fever, while Reese fell to the seventh spot with the Chicago Sky.

They were also All-Stars in their first season in the league, playing as teammates in the All-Star game. Clark finished as Rookie of the Year in 2024.

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese downplay physical play in season opener

While fans have been bickering over their season-opening game, Caitlin Clark, and Angel Reese have made it known that the play wasn't a big deal and was just a part of playing basketball, echoing Bird's sentiments.

"Basketball play, refs got it right, move on," the Sky forward said.

“It's just a good take foul. … Either Angel gets wide open two points or we send them to the free-throw line. Nothing malicious about it. It's just a good take foul, every basketball player knows that,” Clark said.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will be playing three more times this season as they continue their rivalry, which has been regarded as the driving force in women’s basketball’s popularity in the past year.

