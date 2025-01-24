Sue Bird leaves absolutely no doubt about Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce coming to Caitlin Clark's Fever game

Caitlin Clark sat with Taylor Swift to watch the pop singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce play for the Kansas Chiefs in their NFL playoff game against the Houston Texans. The two were captured chatting together, with Clark smiling and appearing amused by what the pop artist was saying to her.

With this encounter, rumors began circulating about what this could mean for women’s basketball. For WNBA legend Sue Bird, this could undoubtedly lead to Swift sitting courtside at a WNBA game to watch Clark play for the Indiana Fever.

According to Bird, this will guarantee at least one appearance of Swift and Kelce in a WNBA game in the future, perhaps inside the Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“Zero doubt. I totally, without a doubt, believe that Taylor (and Travis) will be coming through to a Fever game," Bird said on the A Touch More podcast alongside her wife Megan Rapinoe (1:55-2:07)

Additionally, Bird thinks that the two have already made a good relationship after the small talk.

"I think there's a mutual respect. I think they're vibing," she said. (2:11-2:13)

According to a broadcast by ESPN, Clark has been a fan of Kelce’s Chiefs since her childhood. She also wore the team’s colors in watching their playoff game alongside Swift.

Clark was named the 2024 TIME’s Athlete of the Year following a tremendous year for women’s basketball, which saw a massive uptick in viewership and popularity, mostly led by the emergence of Clark.

Clark was named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. She also led the Fever to their first-ever playoff appearance since 2016.

Sue Bird praises Caitlin Clark for her impact in women’s basketball

Sue Bird has not seen anyone lift the sport as Caitlin Clark did in the past year. Bird praised Clark in one of A Touch More podcast episodes last December for the impact she had on the game.

"The fire was going. It was burning. And it was burning brighter... but Caitlin came, and she poured gasoline all over that thing and just took it to another level," Bird said.

Bird only played for the Seattle Storm in her entire career after she was drafted as the top pick in the 2002 WNBA draft, just like Clark in 2024.

She has won four WNBA championships in her storied career, before retiring in 2023. Meanwhile, Clark came to the WNBA in 2024, after a historic collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

