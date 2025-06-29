  • home icon
Sue Bird makes massive statement on intense physicality narrative surrounding WNBA: "Not true that we like it that way"

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Jun 29, 2025 03:39 GMT
The 2025 WNBA season has featured its share of intense, physical moments — ranging from shoves and bloody noses to complaints about rough play — and the growing physicality has caught the attention of players, coaches, and fans alike.

On Friday’s episode of the “Bird’s Eye View” podcast, Sue Bird offered her take on the physical nature of today’s game during her closing remarks.

“There's so much conversation about (the league’s physicality),” she said. “Is it too physical? Is it not all these things? And I think there's been this narrative that's gone around that we — and I'm going to include myself here — we as WNBA players talk about the physicality in our league like a badge of honor. And I don't think that's the case at all.
“Yes, this is a physical league. Yeah, it's a grown woman's league, … (and) you got to be ready for it. And the only reason why I want to bring that up is because while it's true that we have defended the physicality, it's not true that it's because we want it to be that way or like it that way.”

Bird’s comments came during an episode that featured Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard, whose team was recently involved in one of the most physical showdowns of the season against the Connecticut Sun, a game that saw tempers flare, shoving and multiple technical and flagrant fouls.

WNBA referee criticism grows amid concerns over physical play

On the June 24 episode of “The Women's Hoops Show,” WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, often noted for her critiques of Caitlin Clark, called out the officials for losing control of that Fever-Sun matchup.

"The refs, you have to take control of the game. You have to take control of it!" Swoopes said (per Sports Illustrated). "And so because you didn't, Jacy and Caitlin are still going at it, and Caitlin basically says... 'I can do whatever the f I want to do.' Take that for what it is. But it was spicy!
"At some point though, the refs are going to have to be better at what they're doing. Because I do think it can get to a point to where somebody is really going to get hurt."
Sophie Cunningham, Clark’s Fever teammate, echoed the sentiment, pointing to long-standing frustrations and the need to defend her fellow players.

"I think the refs had a lot to do with that. It was a build up for a couple years now of them just not protecting the star player of the WNBA. So, at the end of the day, I'm going to protect my teammates. … That's what I do. I'm a team player."

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has addressed the league’s rising physicality before, noting earlier this year that it might catch newer fans off guard. Meanwhile, Fever coach Stephanie White has mentioned that one of Clark’s key offseason goals was to build more strength.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
