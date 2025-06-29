  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sue Bird
  Sue Bird should replace Cathy Engelbert as commissioner" - Fans react candidly to WNBA legend's affirmative remark on physicality

"Sue Bird should replace Cathy Engelbert as commissioner" - Fans react candidly to WNBA legend's affirmative remark on physicality

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jun 29, 2025 04:27 GMT
Fans react candidly to Sue Bird
Fans react candidly to Sue Bird's affirmative remark on physicality. (Photos: IMAGN)

WNBA fans reacted to Sue Bird's remarks about the discussions about the physicality in the league and how the officials are handling it. Some even thought that Bird should replace Cathy Engelbert as commissioner. Bird has been retired since 2022 and will enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame later this year.

Speaking on a recent episode of her "Bird's Eye View" podcast, Bird opened up about the criticism of the physicality in the WNBA. The Hall of Famer explained that she's not against the physicality like the majority of players. They are just doing what the officials are allowing, so it's up to the league and refs to make the adjustments.

"Yes, this is a physical league like yeah, it's a grown woman's league, like yeah, you got to be ready for it," Bird said. "And the only reason why I want to bring that up is because while it's true that we have defended the physicality, it's not true that it's because we want it to be that way or like it that way. I think for a really long time it's something we've talked about, but when the refs do ref the game and allow physicality, we're kind of just playing in it. And of course, what refs allow, you're going to take, and that's really what you're seeing in our game."
WNBA fans reacted to Sue Bird's comments, mostly positively, and agreed with her take. One fan even thought that Bird, looking at the issue from both sides, makes her qualified to become the next commissioner.

The physicality in the WNBA was brought to the spotlight after what happened between the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever two weeks ago. Caitlin Clark and Jacy Sheldon were going at it the entire game, with Clark getting hit in the eye in the second half, which caused a mini-melée.

With less than a minute left in the game, Sophie Cunningham had a hard foul on Sheldon, which led to an even bigger scuffle. Fever coach Stephanie White was very critical of the referees, who had failed to maintain control of the game.

Sue Bird to get honored with statue outside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Sue Bird to get honored with statue outside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. (Photo: IMAGN)
Sue Bird to get honored with statue outside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. (Photo: IMAGN)

Before she gets inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September, the Seattle Storm are set to honor Sue Bird on August 17. The Storm will unveil a statue of Bird outside the Climate Pledge Arena. She'll join Seattle SuperSonics legend Lenny Wilkens as the only players with statues outside the Arena.

Bird played her entire 20-year career with the Storm, winning four WNBA championships in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
