Sue Bird reveals two striking ways Caitlin Clark mirrors Diana Taurasi

Dating back to her time in college, Sue Bird has always been a friend and supporter of Caitlin Clark. As she prepares for her second year in the pros, the Hall of Fame guard compared her to a fellow all-time great.

During her 20-year run in the league, Bird faced off against Diana Taurasi on countless occasions. The two are still good friends to this day, as they are some of the top stars of their generation. While Bird ended her playing days back in 2022, Taurasi just announced her retirement back in February.

While appearing on the Casuals podcast, Bird was asked if any players today draw any resemblance to the longtime Phoenix Mercury star. She settled on Caitlin Clark being the closest thing to Taurasi for two key reasons.

"Caitlin has like the generational play with a little bit of the cockiness," Bird said. "And you're starting to see that come out more. So Caitlin might be the best comp."

Coming off arguably one of the best rookie seasons in league history, Clark is certainly on track to be an all-time great in the WNBA. When he comes to her persona on the court, she plays the game with great emotion and passion on a nightly basis.

Diana Taurasi happy she got to cross paths with Caitlin Clark before retiring

Before Caitlin Clark officially entered the WNBA, Diana Taurasi famously spoke out about a reality check coming her way. Fast forward to the end of the season, and the future Hall of Famer went through a big change of heart.

During the women's Final Four, Sue Bird and Taurasi did their own broadcast for ESPN to give their thoughts on the action. They brought on a series of guests throughout the game, with the Indiana Fever star being one of them.

In the midst of the broadcast, Bird and Taurasi touched on wanting to face off against some of the top talents of this new generation. While speaking on that topic, the latter opened up on how grateful she is to have gotten to cross paths with Caitlin Clark before hanging it up for good.

"I got to cross paths with Caitlin," Taurasi said. "At least for a couple games and to me, that meant a lot."

Clark faced off against Taurasi and the Mercury three times as a rookie, with Indiana sweeping the season series. Phoenix was a team she had a lot of success against, putting together multiple impressive showings. Clark's best performance against the Mercury came in mid-August when she notched 29 points and 10 assists.

