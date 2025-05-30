Sue Bird's fiancée Megan Rapinoe takes up issue with Caitlin Clark "crying wolf" all the time - "Earn a little bit more respect" 

Sue Bird's fiancée, Megan Rapinoe, didn't hold back on Caitlin Clark's tussle with referees over calls. Bird and Rapinoe discussed the discourse around the potential no-call in last week's Liberty vs. Fever game after Natasha Cloud poked the ball out of Clark's hands on the last possession with Indiana down two. The Liberty went on to win the game 90-88.
Clark was in the refs' ear after the final whistle, while Fever coach Stephanie White complained in the post-game press conference that her team suffers from no-calls all the time. White eventually got fined for it on Wednesday. In the latest episode of their podcast "A Touch More," Bird claimed it wasn't a foul.
Meanwhile, Rapinoe gave a harsh reality check to Clark and the Fever about "crying wolf" for foul calls.
"You don't want to become the girl, the team, the coach, or player who cries wolf all the time," Rapinoe said.
"It's just like ... constant. And like, to what end? And I think especially around this Fever team, and especially around Caitlin, this is like been a thing and it was a thing last year. Sometimes you just have to like play through it and like earn a little bit more respect."
Rapinoe believes it won't help Clark and the Fever to complain incessantly about foul calls, as it would only create a narrative around them. Indiana ranks fifth in free throws attempted this year with 21.2 per game. Last year, they were 10th at 17.1 per contest.
It's common for rookies and sophomores not to have a superstar whistle, and that's what Megan Rapinoe hinted at while taking issue with Caitlin Clark's complaints on the court.