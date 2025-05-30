  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Sue Bird's fiancée Megan Rapinoe takes up issue with Caitlin Clark "crying wolf" all the time - "Earn a little bit more respect" 

Sue Bird's fiancée Megan Rapinoe takes up issue with Caitlin Clark "crying wolf" all the time - "Earn a little bit more respect" 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 30, 2025 03:04 GMT
Sue Bird
Sue Bird's fiancée Megan Rapinoe takes up issue with Caitlin Clark "crying wolf" all the time (Image Sources: Getty, FIBA IG)

Sue Bird's fiancée, Megan Rapinoe, didn't hold back on Caitlin Clark's tussle with referees over calls. Bird and Rapinoe discussed the discourse around the potential no-call in last week's Liberty vs. Fever game after Natasha Cloud poked the ball out of Clark's hands on the last possession with Indiana down two. The Liberty went on to win the game 90-88.

Ad

Clark was in the refs' ear after the final whistle, while Fever coach Stephanie White complained in the post-game press conference that her team suffers from no-calls all the time. White eventually got fined for it on Wednesday. In the latest episode of their podcast "A Touch More," Bird claimed it wasn't a foul.

Meanwhile, Rapinoe gave a harsh reality check to Clark and the Fever about "crying wolf" for foul calls.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You don't want to become the girl, the team, the coach, or player who cries wolf all the time," Rapinoe said.
"It's just like ... constant. And like, to what end? And I think especially around this Fever team, and especially around Caitlin, this is like been a thing and it was a thing last year. Sometimes you just have to like play through it and like earn a little bit more respect."
Ad
Ad

Rapinoe believes it won't help Clark and the Fever to complain incessantly about foul calls, as it would only create a narrative around them. Indiana ranks fifth in free throws attempted this year with 21.2 per game. Last year, they were 10th at 17.1 per contest.

It's common for rookies and sophomores not to have a superstar whistle, and that's what Megan Rapinoe hinted at while taking issue with Caitlin Clark's complaints on the court.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications