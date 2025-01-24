"Super, super scary": Aliyah Boston makes feelings known on Caitlin Clark's stalker situation

Aliyah Boston made her feelings clear on her teammate Caitlin Clark's stalker situation. The Indiana Fever star appeared on the "In Case You Missed It" podcast with Khristina Williams on Thursday.

During one segment of the episode, Williams asked Boston for her thoughts on Clark's stalker situation and asked her about the precautions she took as an athlete to ensure her safety. The Fever star remarked that the incident was scary and expressed relief about her teammate's safety.

"Yeah, that was super, super scary," Boston said. "So I am glad that she (Caitlin Clark) is safe and that they were able to catch him and honestly just take the precautions that they had to do."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Aliyah Boston highlighted the danger that people on social media pose for famous personalities like her and advised her peers to be cautious. She also shed light on the security precautions that Unrivaled has provided for their athletes.

"Even here in Unrivaled, they have taken the precautions, they have made sure that everyone is safe, everyone has cover and if you have any problems you are able to reach out," Boston added.

On Jan. 12, the police arrested Michael Thomas Lewis, a Texas native. The Marion County's prosecutor office had accused the 55-year-old man of stalking and harassing the Fever star. The accusations turned out to be true when Lewis proudly pleaded guilty to all accusations in court on Jan. 14.

Aliyah Boston expresses her feelings on the future of the Indiana Fever with Caitlin Clark

After addressing her teammates' stalker situation and parting advice on taking precautions against such incidents, Aliyah Boston expressed her thoughts on her team's future. She spoke about the difference Caitlin Clark made for the franchise and the synergy between them going into the new season.

"I am super excited," Boston said. "I feel like there is no ceiling when it comes to us and the Fever franchise... When you think about us as a duo, I mean I feel like we really figured out and got our foot on the same path in the second half of the season."

Aliyah Boston praised Clark as the center point for the Fever's growth last season. She said that Clark has an amazing vision when she is on the ball and that allows the Fever to have no ceiling when it comes to offensive plays.

Last season, the Indiana Fever turned around one of the worst starts to a playoff qualification, which was the franchise's first time since 2016. So now that Caitlin Clark has a year's worth of experience under her belt and a new head coach, the fans can expect them to have a great run next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback