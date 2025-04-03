"Super toxic fans increase" - WNBA fans react to Las Vegas Aces' reported tie up with Sin City gambling company

WNBA fans expressed their thoughts on the Las Vegas Aces' reported tie-up with the gambling company MGM Resorts. On Wednesday, a moderator at the WNBA subreddit summarized an article from The Lead covering the growing presence of the women's basketball league in casino and betting partnerships.

Ad

The fans went through the summarized article on Reddit and expressed their thoughts on the league's involvement with betting companies and Aces' relationship with the gambling company in the post's comment section.

One fan highlighted that even though the partnership with these betting and gambling companies is financially beneficial for the league, it increases the likelihood of getting more toxic fans into the league.

"I realize it is financially good for the league. But ugh, I feel like when there are more people betting on games, the likelihood of super toxic fans increases. When they lose money, they just feel like it is ok to personally attack players and coaches more," a fan posted.

Ad

Trending

Fans react to W's relationship with gambling companies.

Other fans expressed similar thoughts in their comments:

Ad

"Grossssssssss! Ban all sports betting. It's ruined absolutely every other league it gets involved with," one fan said.

"As someone who bets on sports frequently and hell who bet on the WNBA a good amount the partnerships are good but it's the ads that are just too much. Especially at the college level absolutely ridiculous," another fan commented.

Ad

"I've been watching less and less NFL and NBA because of all the sports betting advertisements. It's disgusting and exploitative and March Madness reminds me of how nice it can be without that stuff polluting the airwaves. I hate that sports betting has become so common," a fan wrote.

One fan agreed with the arrival of toxic fans and blamed gambling for ruining lives.

Ad

"That and the whole betting ruins lives thing," one fan said.

Fans react to the W's rising involvement with gambling companies.

According to The Lead's article on March 11, MGM Resorts previously owned the Aces. They sold the franchise to businessman Mark Davis, but the gambling company still maintains a strong presence in the league through marketing and sponsorship deals.

Ad

Caitlin Clark's role in WNBA's gambling boom

According to the Daily Mail, the WNBA saw a four-fold increase in FanDuel over the first 50 games of the 2024 season. This meteoric rise in gambling companies' interest in the women's basketball league is directly proportional to the Caitlin Clark effect.

Caitlin Clark played her rookie season in the WNBA last year. Her arrival brought in many eyeballs to the women's basketball league, which spiked attendance by 50%, drove merchandise sales by over 500% and helped the league bag a media deal worth $200 million annually.

Ad

The Indiana Fever guard's popularity has helped the league rise to prominence and become a mainstream sports league. However, the league's success also attracted betting companies, who saw a massive market with untapped potential.

Although Clark would not have specifically desired to attract the betting firms' interest, she could have done nothing to prevent them from entering a booming market.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback