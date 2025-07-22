"Supported CC more than her own teammates": Fever fans react as Zaire Franklin makes sweet Caitlin Clark gesture a day after major snub

The Indiana Fever’s popularity has skyrocketed since the arrival of Caitlin Clark in 2024. More and more fans have come out to support the Fever and Clark, with Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin being the latest.Franklin rolled into the Colts’ training camp in Westfield, Indiana, with a pair of blue Nike “Caitlin Clark” Kobe 5s. While it was a nod to the Fever star’s signature kick, fans on social media have reacted to the now-viral video.One fan on X (formerly called Twitter) called him out for his perceived excessive support for Clark. He wrote:&quot;Bro has supported Caitlin Clark more than her pro teammates all season.&quot;icedoutskullhedz @icedoutskulhedzLINKBro has supported Caitlin Clark more than her pro teammates all season 😭😭Most fans on X gave him the heat:your sport source @yadielo4LINKTrying to win back indi fans he knows he on the hot seat with fans good PR buddy but enjoy your last seasonPeyton @NFLRev2025LINKIf Franklin spent 10% as much time on getting better at football as he does trying to clown around, he wouldn't be a bottom tier linebacker like this.... &quot;Zaire is largely hampered by a high rate of negatively graded run snaps (14% since 2022) and subpar PFF coverage grades.&quot;John Stonack @johnstonackjrLINKHow about put the f***** speaker down and show up like a professional. This dude better do a self reflection of why every tackle he makes is 15 yards down the field.Other fans on X called on the Colts to let him go:Eric Shin @eric_shin_1LINKPlease just cut himColts Pessimist @sadcoltsguyLINKThis is 100% why the defense is midZaire Franklin was notably excluded from the start of Colts training camp, despite being a team captain and a top defensive player. He’s recovering from an offseason ankle cleanup procedure. The Colts announced on Tuesday that he won’t be ready when camp opens. This absence was surprising because Franklin has been a cornerstone of the Colts’ defense.Fever star Caitlin Clark responds to Zaire Franklin’s flatteringCaitlin Clark responded to Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin’s flattering gesture on Tuesday. She reposted the video of Franklin with her Kobe 5s.2024 Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark’s Instagram Story/@caitlinclark22Clark has been one of the reasons Indiana and the WNBA at large are experiencing increased popularity. From TV viewerships to packed arenas, even the just-concluded All-Star Games have been touted as one of the best.Caitlin Clark #22 (L) stands with her team prior to the 2025 AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana - Source: GettyWhile Clark is yet to hit her Rookie of the Year standards, fans are still paying big to watch her play.