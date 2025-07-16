"Syd is a menace": Fever fans in a laugh riot as Sydney Colson rocks WNBA Commissioner's infamous outfit ahead of Liberty showdown

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson stays true to her brand when she appeared ahead of the team's bout against the New York Liberty on Wednesday. Colson wore a dress that caught a ton of attention last season.
In Game 5 of the WNBA Finals last year, the Minnesota Lynx took on the Liberty. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert was in attendance during that game, and she went viral for her dress that featured the skyline of New York City.
Colson, who was with the Las Vegas Aces at that time, stumbled upon the same dress that the commissioner wore and took a selfie with it. The veteran guard posted it on her X (formerly Twitter) account, which fans took notice.
Now that the Fever is visiting New York, Colson saw the perfect opportunity and wore the dress.
Fans remembered what Colson posted last season and had fun with her choice of outfit. Here are some of what the fans said about the guard.
"Syd is a menace lmao 😭😭😂" a fan pointed out.
"Is Syd trying to send a message with that dress🤣" another fan commented.
"Colson borrow that outfit from Cathy?" one fan was curious.
Fans recognized the humor in Sydney Colson's decision to wear the iconic dress.
"Syd gives 0 f**ks lmfaoooo," a comment read.
"sydney colson had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever in ny and she did," someone commented.
"Playing chess not checkers," Colson's girlfriend, Amadi Brooks, reposted the WNBA player's photo from last season.
Sydney Colson to debut as a stand-up comedian for the first time at the WNBA's All-Star break
The entire league, including the fans, is aware of Sydney Colson's love for comedy. She's known as one of the funniest players in the WNBA. In the upcoming All-Star break, Colson will have a chance to showcase her brand of humor at the Fever Festival.
The event will run from 5 to 11 pm on July 19, Saturday. Colson is joined by Cedric the Entertainer, Leslie Jones, and Aida Rodriguez. Comedian Dean Cole will host the event at the Everwise Amphitheater. Musical performances from The Kid Laroi, G-Eazy and Bia will also be part of the entertainment that night.
According to reports, the inaugural festival will be Indianapolis' official All-Star viewing experience. Tickets can be purchased at FeverFestival.com.
Fans are excited to see Sydney Colson's magic on stage with the microphone.