"Syd is a menace": Fever fans in a laugh riot as Sydney Colson rocks WNBA Commissioner's infamous outfit ahead of Liberty showdown

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson stays true to her brand when she appeared ahead of the team's bout against the New York Liberty on Wednesday. Colson wore a dress that caught a ton of attention last season.

Ad

In Game 5 of the WNBA Finals last year, the Minnesota Lynx took on the Liberty. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert was in attendance during that game, and she went viral for her dress that featured the skyline of New York City.

Colson, who was with the Las Vegas Aces at that time, stumbled upon the same dress that the commissioner wore and took a selfie with it. The veteran guard posted it on her X (formerly Twitter) account, which fans took notice.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now that the Fever is visiting New York, Colson saw the perfect opportunity and wore the dress.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans remembered what Colson posted last season and had fun with her choice of outfit. Here are some of what the fans said about the guard.

"Syd is a menace lmao 😭😭😂" a fan pointed out.

Brianna Quintoria @BQuintoria LINK Syd is a menace lmao 😭😭😂

Ad

"Is Syd trying to send a message with that dress🤣" another fan commented.

"Colson borrow that outfit from Cathy?" one fan was curious.

Fans recognized the humor in Sydney Colson's decision to wear the iconic dress.

"Syd gives 0 f**ks lmfaoooo," a comment read.

ab.sol @ab_12sol LINK Syd gives 0 fucks lmfaoooo

Ad

"sydney colson had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever in ny and she did," someone commented.

"Playing chess not checkers," Colson's girlfriend, Amadi Brooks, reposted the WNBA player's photo from last season.

Sydney Colson to debut as a stand-up comedian for the first time at the WNBA's All-Star break

The entire league, including the fans, is aware of Sydney Colson's love for comedy. She's known as one of the funniest players in the WNBA. In the upcoming All-Star break, Colson will have a chance to showcase her brand of humor at the Fever Festival.

Ad

The event will run from 5 to 11 pm on July 19, Saturday. Colson is joined by Cedric the Entertainer, Leslie Jones, and Aida Rodriguez. Comedian Dean Cole will host the event at the Everwise Amphitheater. Musical performances from The Kid Laroi, G-Eazy and Bia will also be part of the entertainment that night.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to reports, the inaugural festival will be Indianapolis' official All-Star viewing experience. Tickets can be purchased at FeverFestival.com.

Fans are excited to see Sydney Colson's magic on stage with the microphone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More