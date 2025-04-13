Sydney Colson endears herself to Fever fans, dispelling "narratives" around Caitlin Clark’s team

In a conversation with Ken Swift, new Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson refuted some of the Caitlin Clark narratives that have dogged the Indiana Fever fanbase last season. There was the perception that Fever fans were rude and unhinged and regarded by many as the scourge of WNBA fan bases.

DiJonai Carrington of the Dallas Wings tweeted last season that the Fever have “the nastiest fans in the W.”

Colton stuck up for the true Fever fans by saying in her sitdown with Swift:

"I love how SydJColson is already helping break false narratives about the Fever fans, and she is going to get a lot of love this year."

"There's a perception from the outside, and there were some real-life crazies that got attached to what was going on, but the people that are true Indiana Fever fans, fans of basketball, they show up, they cheer, and they support, and they respect the game and they respect the players associated with it, and that’s what I’m looking forward to," Sydney Colson added (1:40).

With 41 of their 44 games to be televised in the 2025 season, Fever fans will have ample opportunity to put their best foot forward and show they are a passionate, albeit misunderstood fanbase.

What Sydney Colson brings to the table for the Indiana Fever

Sydney Colson is one of several off-season acquisitions made by the Indiana Fever, who have made significant roster changes as the franchise looks to transform from a playoff team to a serious championship contender. Apart from Colston, DeWana Bonner, Natasha Howard, Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham have been brought in this offseason.

Colson, the veteran wing, discussed how she signed with the Fever:

I have a good relationship with Kelsey Mitchell, we played in Athletes Unlimited, like another pro league, in the offseason, together for about three years. When I was making my decision [ where to sign].

"I reached out to her, because I was like if Kelsey is coming back, I want to play with with her. I like Caitlin’s game, I like Aliyah’s gameI think this is going to be a fun groupI want to play with these young kids, they want to win. They are hungry. It seems like a good opportunity.

Sydney Colson, 35, should fit in well on the Caitlin Clark-led fever. She could come off the bench to provide energy and versatility on the defensive side ball, something the Fever sorely lacked last season, as they had the second-worst, defensive rating in the WNBA.

As a two-time champion, in 2022 and 2023 with the Las Vegas Aces, Colson brings a championship pedigree and could show the young stars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston what it takes to ascend to the championship level.

