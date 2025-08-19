  • home icon
Sydney Colson humorously deals with Sophie Cunningham's injury as she joins Caitlin Clark on IR: "Get a load of this guy"

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 19, 2025 22:44 GMT
Sydney Colson showed her humorous side with the latest Sophie Cunningham announcement. On Tuesday, the veteran guard shared Indiana Fever's Instagram post announcing Cunningham's injury on her Instagram story.

Colson mentioned Caitlin Clark and Aari McDonald in the story's caption and jokingly welcomed Cunningham into the sidelines.

"Ay y'all @aarimcdonald @caitlinclark22 get a load of this guy @sophie_cham," she wrote.
Sydney Colson jokes about Sophie Cunningham&#039;s injury. (@sydjcolson/Instagram)
Sydney Colson jokes about Sophie Cunningham's injury. (@sydjcolson/Instagram)

Indiana's guard scarcity has turned worse with Sophie Cunningham's injury. The Fever guard tore her MCL in Indiana's 99-93 overtime win against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday.

The team announced on Tuesday that Cunningham will be sidelined for the rest of the season. The Fever have been dealing with a severe shortage of guards over the past months. Caitlin Clark has been in and out of games because of injuries. Ultimately, a right groin injury ruled out the franchise star guard indefinitely in July.

After Clark's injury, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald also suffered season-ending injuries in the same month. Colson was sidelined with a torn ACL while McDonald broke a bone in her right foot.

Sophie Cunningham will now join her fellow guards on the bench to support her team in future games. As a replacement for Cunningham, the Fever have signed former Mercury veteran Shey Peddy.

Sophie Cunningham's sister lashes out at WNBA for 'poor officiating' after Fever guard's injury

Sophie Cunningham was part of an unfortunate incident during the Fever-Sun game on Saturday. During an offensive Connecticut play, Sun guard Bria Hartley drove to the basket but fell on Cunningham's leg before getting to the rim.

The Fever guard immediately started hopping on one leg after the impact and eventually fell to the floor while holding her right knee and writhing in pain. She was escorted to the locker room and did not return.

After the incident, Cunningham's younger sister, Lindsey Cunningham, lashed out at the league's officiating standards in an X post.

"@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you . @sophaller 🙏🏼❤️ ," she wrote.

Cunningham's injury has put the Indiana Fever in a tough spot. They are without all of their guards who started pre-season with them. They are currently the sixth-ranked team in the standings with a 19-16 record.

