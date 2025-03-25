Sydney Colson makes feelings known on playing for Fever alongside Caitlin Clark: "Most talked about team in sports" 

After spearheading the biggest surge in popularity in WNBA history last season, the Indiana Fever is looking to take the next step as an organization. Indiana is coming off a successful 2024 campaign after landing Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 pick in last year's draft and is building around the league's biggest superstar entering her second season.

Indiana's front office has gotten to work, looking to surround Clark with talent for a deep playoff run in 2025. To bolster their bench unit, Indiana brought in WNBA veteran Sydney Colson, who brings significant championship experience to a young Fever group.

On Tuesday, Colson discussed playing alongside Caitlin Clark and suiting up for Indiana in 2025.

"I'm super excited about it," Colson said of signing with Indiana. "I'm going to another team that's arguably the most-talked-about team in sports, especially in women's sports... It's exciting to be a part of a team that has a lot of positive energy around it."

Indiana has a championship-contending core in place with Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell and could see immense impact from a player like Colson as the season progresses. Colson will help a young Fever team gel come playoff time as they look to make a championship push.

Sydney Colson inks deal with Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever brought in Sydney Colson in February after she spent the past three seasons with the Las Vegas Aces. Colson helped the Aces secure back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023, playing alongside A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum.

Entering her 11th season in the WNBA, the 35-year-old will look to help guide Indiana on the same path. On Feb. 6, Indiana's front office signed Colson to a one-year deal worth $90,000.

The No. 16 pick in the 2011 draft appeared in 31 games for the Aces last season, averaging around eight minutes per contest. Colson averaged 2.5 points, 1.0 assists and 0.5 rebounds on 42% shooting (38% from 3-point range).

