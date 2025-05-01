Sydney Colson was signed by the Indiana Fever as a free agent in February. Almost three months after agreeing to the one-year, $90,000 deal, Colson reveals what motivated her to join Caitlin Clark & Co.

During the Fever’s media day, the 35-year-old veteran claimed to be influenced by the organization’s GM Amber Fox, coach Stephanie White and the players on the roster.

"The people. I'm all about the people and relationships wherever I go. I got a great vibe from Amber [Cox]," Colson said. "I heard great things about Steph [White]. Then just the players that I knew and the players that were coming. It just made it very enticing for me.”

Caitlin Clark reportedly asked the Fever to acquire Colson. The organization agreed with their star player, believing Colson would be a valuable addition to fulfill the role of a backup point guard.

Colson is coming off a fairly memorable campaign. She participated in 31 games and averaged 2.5 points per game – most since her 2019 season – as a key contributor to the Las Vegas Aces’ second unit.

Sydney Colson reveals Caitlin Clark & Co.'s motto for the 2025 season

The Fever's roster underwent significant changes during the summer. Caitlin Clark and her team have established themselves as title contenders thanks to the additions of DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, Brianna Turner, Sydney Colson, and other players.

To compete against powerhouses such as the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty, the Fever have developed a season-long strategy to consistently improve.

“Just that we got to do it together," Colson said. "The staff and the assistants made it one of our mottos to just stack the days and get better. One percent better every day.

"I think us doing that together and being united is going to help us get to a point later in the season where we've had these tough practices, so now these games are really, not cake, but it's much easier than the situations that we've been putting in practice."

The Fever surprised many with their 20-20 record finish to the regular season. Backed by Clark’s historic rookie campaign, Indiana snapped their 7-year postseason drought.

Having acquired players with past championship pedigree and the expectation that Clark improves to perform at an MVP level, the Fever have enough firepower to make a deep playoff run.

