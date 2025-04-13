Sydney Colson reacts to ex-WNBA champ's quip at Fever star's viral Paige Bueckers - Breanna Stewart collab

Sydney Colson has collaborated with the UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers and the New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart in a commercial for Ally.

Ally Financial Inc. is a banking company based in America. Like many other banks before it, the company got basketball stars Colson, Bueckers and Stewart to advertise their brand.

Theresa Plaisance felt proud of her former teammate and couldn't help but show some love on Instagram. While Plaisance was hyped for Sydney Colson's TV commercial appearance, she jokingly showed jealousy in a follow-up to her initial Instagram story.

"Me? Jealous of (Sydney Colson) hanging out with other WHITE WOMEN?! No, no. Could never be me," Plaisance wrote.

"Great commercial. Really really enjoyed it by the way," Plaisance continued.

Plaisance and Colson are known to be close friends. Their friendship grew when they were teammates in the Las Vegas Aces in 2022. That was the only year the two played together, however, they made the most out of their time as teammates. Colson and Plaisance won the WNBA championship in 2022 before Theresa was let go by the Aces.

With that in mind, Sydney Colson reciprocated Theresa Plaisance's joke and reposted her story on Instagram.

"ur fuming on the inside," Colson responded.

Colson's Instagram Story

Sydney Colson ready to win WNBA championship with Fever

For the first time in her WNBA career, Sydney Colson will be suiting up for the Indiana Fever. Indiana brought Colson in to bring championship experience to the team. The Fever are a talented bunch, especially with the reigning Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark, in their ranks.

Colson is a two-time WNBA champion, winning both titles in back-to-back seasons with the Las Vegas Aces in 2022 and 2023. The 10-year veteran is ready to win her third title, this time with the Fever.

Sydney technically gained her championship pedigree in Indiana back in 2011. During her NCAA days, Colson and the Texas A&M Aggies secured the National Championship while playing in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The veteran recalled that period in her career and said that she's ready to win in Indiana again.

“I won here my senior year (at) Texas A&M,” Colson said "We won here, so it just felt like divine timing (joining the Indiana Fever).”

The 2025 WNBA season is set to commence on May 16. With the many moves made during the offseason, it'll be interesting to see which team will come out on top this year.

