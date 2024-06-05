"TAKE A SEAT CLOWN": Fans mock Angel Reese as Sky rookie's dismal shooting game ends with ejection

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese failed to finish her game against the New York Liberty on Tuesday after being ejected late in the fourth quarter. This incident happened with 2:31 minutes left on the clock in the Sky's 88-75 loss to the Liberty at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Reese was whistled for her fifth foul, after which she waved off the referee, leading to an automatic ejection with a T. Before her exit, Angel Reese had 13 points and 10 rebounds but only shot 25% from the floor, which resulted in fans mocking her.

Below are what some of them wrote on X:

"TAKE A SEAT CLOWN!" A fan said.

Another fan took a shot at her dismal shooting, saying:

"25% from the field for a Forward/Center. She really gotta work on her offensive game."

Another fan criticized her shooting form:

"She kept chucking them damn hooks like she not even looking at the rim."

A user likened Angel Reese's offense to Charles Barkley in the movie Space Jam, saying:

"She play like Charles Barkley in Space Jam when the aliens took his talents."

Someone shared a clip of the athlete missing a shot:

Another fan, however, defended the rookie:

"These are 90% of the shots she take through contact that’s why she’s missing! She’ll learn to finish through contact it’s only been 8 games she will be fine!"

The second straight loss brought Chicago's record to 3-5. Chennedy Carter led the scoring for the Sky with 16 points, while Marina Mabrey added 15.

For New York (8-2), Breanna Stewart had a monster double-double of 33 points and 14 rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu, meanwhile, had 24 points.

Chicago next plays the Washington Mystics (0-9) on the road on Thursday.

Angel Reese records first career WNBA block against Liberty

After eight games in the WNBA, Angel Reese recorded her first career block against the New York Liberty. It happened at the 6:49 mark of the second quarter over a driving Betnijah Laney-Hamilton.

The athlete has been an integral part of Chicago's rotation on both ends, mixing it up with the frontcourt of the opposing teams. In the ongoing season of the WNBA, Reese has been steady for 10.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.6 minutes of play.