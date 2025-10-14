"Take off that grandma wig" - WNBA fans roast A'ja Wilson's bobcut hairdo transformation for Aces championship parade

WNBA fans hilariously roasted A'ja Wilson after the Las Vegas Aces star debuted a new hairstyle. The reigning Finals MVP debuted her new look during her appearance on &quot;Good Morning America&quot; with her teammates. Wilson sat in the middle with her new bob cut hairdo surrounded by Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd. While the new haircut received love from the co-host, Robin Roberts, WNBA fans were not so generous. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to A'ja Wilson's new hairdo, a fan hilariously roasted her, saying that the Aces star looked like an auntie.&quot;A'ja looks like someone's auntie trying out a new wig.&quot;Media Liarz @MediaLiarzLINK@WomensHoops_USA A'ja looks like someone's auntie trying out a new wig.A fan hilariously said that A'ja Wilson looked like someone auditioning for the role of a mom. &quot;Ajas hair makes her look like she's auditioning for the role of a mother in a sitcom show.&quot;GPinTN @GPinTN1LINK@WomensHoops_USA Ajas hair makes her look like she's auditioning for the role of a mother in a sitcom showA fan was so confused that they even failed to notice Wilson sitting in the center.&quot;I looked right past A'ja thinking she was an interviewer 😩😭😭😭.&quot;maryanna🫶🏻 @ma7yannaLINK@LVAces @Dotmug_330 @GMA @WNBA i looked right past aja thinking she was an interviewer 😩😭😭😭Meanwhile, one fan hilariously poked fun at the 4x MVP, saying that she looked like a mom at a PTA meeting.&quot;Aja looks like a strongly single independent mom of 3 at a PTA meeting.&quot;lil woah @LILWOAHLINK@LVAces @GMA @WNBA Aja looks like a strongly single independent mom of 3 at a PTA meetingOne of the fans brutally said that all of Wilson's wigs were bad.&quot;Why is A'ja hellbent on having the worst wigs.&quot;Another fan trolled the Aces star and said that she looked like a grandma. &quot;No A'ja take off that grandma wig 👵 😅.&quot;A fan hilariously poked fun at the Aces star and said that she was rocking Whitney Houston's wing. &quot;Whitney Houston would be so proud honey. Cuz that's a Whitney wig 😂😂.&quot;Comments on Wilson's haircutBecky Hammon has no &quot;adjectives&quot; left to describe A'ja Wilson's greatnessIt's rare for players to leave the coach in awe with their commitment and consistent greatness, and A'ja Wilson is one of the few who has held that standard wherever she has been. First it was her Gamecocks' coach, Dawn Staley, and now her Aces coach, Becky Hammon. Hammon has developed a habit of using adjectives to justify her words when she has described Wilson's greatness. However, after the 3rd title win in four years, Hammon said she had run out of them.&quot;You run out of adjectives,&quot; Hammon told ESPN. &quot;That's why I start using animals and mountaintops and everything else to describe her.&quot;The championship coach predicted A'ja Wilson's place among WNBA GOATs. &quot;By the time it's all said and done,&quot; Hammon said, &quot;she will be the greatest to ever do it.&quot;This season, Wilson was the winner of the MVP, Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards. She was the first to ever win all three in a single season.