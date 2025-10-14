  • home icon
  "Take off that grandma wig" - WNBA fans roast A'ja Wilson's bobcut hairdo transformation for Aces championship parade

"Take off that grandma wig" - WNBA fans roast A'ja Wilson's bobcut hairdo transformation for Aces championship parade

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 14, 2025 20:24 GMT
WNBA fans hilariously roasted A
WNBA fans hilariously roasted A'ja Wilson's bobcut hairdo

WNBA fans hilariously roasted A'ja Wilson after the Las Vegas Aces star debuted a new hairstyle. The reigning Finals MVP debuted her new look during her appearance on "Good Morning America" with her teammates.

Wilson sat in the middle with her new bob cut hairdo surrounded by Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd. While the new haircut received love from the co-host, Robin Roberts, WNBA fans were not so generous.

Reacting to A'ja Wilson's new hairdo, a fan hilariously roasted her, saying that the Aces star looked like an auntie.

"A'ja looks like someone's auntie trying out a new wig."
A fan hilariously said that A'ja Wilson looked like someone auditioning for the role of a mom.

"Ajas hair makes her look like she's auditioning for the role of a mother in a sitcom show."
A fan was so confused that they even failed to notice Wilson sitting in the center.

"I looked right past A'ja thinking she was an interviewer 😩😭😭😭."
Meanwhile, one fan hilariously poked fun at the 4x MVP, saying that she looked like a mom at a PTA meeting.

"Aja looks like a strongly single independent mom of 3 at a PTA meeting."
One of the fans brutally said that all of Wilson's wigs were bad.

"Why is A'ja hellbent on having the worst wigs."
Another fan trolled the Aces star and said that she looked like a grandma.

"No A'ja take off that grandma wig 👵 😅."

A fan hilariously poked fun at the Aces star and said that she was rocking Whitney Houston's wing.

"Whitney Houston would be so proud honey. Cuz that's a Whitney wig 😂😂."
Comments on Wilson&#039;s haircut
Comments on Wilson's haircut

Becky Hammon has no "adjectives" left to describe A'ja Wilson's greatness

It's rare for players to leave the coach in awe with their commitment and consistent greatness, and A'ja Wilson is one of the few who has held that standard wherever she has been. First it was her Gamecocks' coach, Dawn Staley, and now her Aces coach, Becky Hammon.

Hammon has developed a habit of using adjectives to justify her words when she has described Wilson's greatness. However, after the 3rd title win in four years, Hammon said she had run out of them.

"You run out of adjectives," Hammon told ESPN. "That's why I start using animals and mountaintops and everything else to describe her."

The championship coach predicted A'ja Wilson's place among WNBA GOATs.

"By the time it's all said and done," Hammon said, "she will be the greatest to ever do it."

This season, Wilson was the winner of the MVP, Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards. She was the first to ever win all three in a single season.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

