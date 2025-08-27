  • home icon
  • "Take a hit and never complain”: Lexie Hull’s mom hails her warrior spirit as Fever star’s jaw-rocking blow leaves fans worried

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Aug 27, 2025 00:36 GMT
Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull took a massive elbow to the face on Sunday when they took on the Minnesota Lynx. Hull's jaw got rocked after Kayla McBride hit her on the face with her elbow after securing the rebound. McBride was trying to escape from Hull's coverage.

Fans on social media were concerned about Hull's safety. Some didn't appreciate how her teammates didn't do anything to help her after the unfortunate sequence. Others were surprised by Hull's iron will.

Lexie Hull's mother, Jaime Hull, also enlightened fans about her daughter's toughness on social media.

"She is okay! Sore neck & jaw, but she is okay. One tough kid that can take a hit and never complain! 🥰," Jaime Hull wrote on X.
As McBride threw her elbow back to hit Hull, Fever players Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard were right in front to witness the entire sequence. However, it took a few seconds before Boston and Howard helped Hull get back on her feet.

Lexie Hull meets another nasty collision

While Lexie Hull proved to be a tough nut to crack on Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx, she once again took a blow, this time against the Seattle Storm. The Fever faced the Storm on Tuesday, where Hull collided with Seattle's Gabby Williams.

In the first three minutes of the first quarter, Skylar Diggins-Smith attempted to attack the paint. However, Kelsey Mitchell had quick hands to poke the ball free from Diggins-Smith. This resulted in the Storm guard trying to get the ball back.

As Diggins-Smith reached for the ball, Hull got in the way in an attempt to deny her path. The Fever guard then found herself running into Gabby Williams, who was initially behind her. Both Hull and Williams bumped heads and fell to the ground after a scary collision.

Lexie Hull eventually made her return on the hardwood after a quick breather on the bench. She once again proved her mother right as she didn't show any signs of faltering despite a heavy knock.

