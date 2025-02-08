"Take her underneath my wings": Caitlin Clark's new teammate makes feelings known on endearing sisterly bond with Aliyah Boston

Natasha Howard joined Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever in free agency this offseason. Howard's career came full circle as she started her journey in the WNBA a decade ago from the same team.

She joins the Fever as a veteran influence over the young players, especially Aliyah Boston. On Wednesday, the two-time All-Star participated in an interview with Pat Boylan where she talked about her journey and her aspirations for the future with the Fever.

During one segment of the interview, Howard made her feelings known about Boston and expressed her ambition to help the former first-overall pick grow as a player.

"She [Aliyah Boston] is gonna be like my little sister, I’ll take her underneath my wings," Howard said. "When i played against her I told her something on the court and she took it with her, and to this day she still remembers what i said. i’m happy we already have that bond."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Fever drafted Howard fifth overall in the 2014 WNBA draft. After spending a decade in the league and winning three WNBA championships, Howard returns to Indiana.

Howard had a decent individual run with the lackluster Wings team. She averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Natasha Howard showers praise on Caitlin Clark during introductory press conference

After Natasha Howard joined the Indiana Fever, the WNBA franchise held a press conference on Wednesday. Howard was asked to share her thoughts on getting to play with Caitlin Clark and her thoughts about the reigning Rookie of the Year.

"She can spread the floor by shooting, she can dictate the floor as a point guard,” Howard said. “She’s an amazing passer, so I can’t wait to run the floor and get those passes."

Howard also talked about the growth Clark underwent during her successful rookie season in the league.

"She has grown this past season, just how she has taken the game day by day, and also just learning from other players and stuff. So I’m just really excited to be a part of this team and also ready to catch her passes," she added.

Caitlin Clark led the league in assists and ended the season with the Rookie of the Year honor in her bag. She led the Fever to make their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Clark is now enjoying her time this offseason and getting ready for the new season while her teammates and rivals play in the 3x3 Unrivaled basketball league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback