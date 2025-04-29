"Taking no prisoners" - Rachel A. DeMita breaks down Fever's 'savage' social media campaign featuring Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever has released its newest campaign for the 2025 WNBA season, and the team is not backing down from the spotlight in year two of the Caitlin Clark era.

Ad

After all the noise, rumors, and commentary on the franchise last season, the Fever are embracing the noise this year. Sports journalist and social media influencer Rachel A. DeMita broke down the campaign on her latest TikTok on Monday and also shared the post on X.

"The Indiana Fever absolutely got a new social media admin, and they are going crazy right now, taking no prisoners," DeMita said. "They are finally saying the quiet part out loud. They know, and we all know."

Ad

Trending

"The fever have gone full savage mode... and I'm here for it," DeMita captioned the post.

The Indiana Fever campaign is setting the stage for an even better season than last year, when the Fever reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Fever brought in a new coach, proven players, and a young draft class to help them go deeper in the postseason. They are also clearly showcasing a new attitude.

Ad

"Some may think we've arrived because the world knows our name, but now you know recognition alone was never the destination," the campaign read. "This is the start of something unstoppable. Our ambitions are bigger than headlines and highlight reels.

"From the court to the culture, we're redefining what it means to own the moment. Because we're not here to chase greatness , we're here to claim it. Our road games sound like home games, and our fanbase doesn't ask for permission to show up and dominate. If you thought we arrived. now you know. We're not here for just the moment, we're here to take over."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Indiana Fever are just a few weeks away from the regular season as they get set to open the preseason on Saturday against the Washington Mystics.

The Indiana Fever releases new shirts embracing the WNBA spotlight

The Indiana Fever will be the most televised WNBA team this season, as 40 of their 44 games will be on national television. The Fever have embraced the spotlight this season as they recently released new shirts that back up the increased attention.

Ad

DeMita revealed in the same social media post that the Fever has released shirts that make them the main attraction regardless of where they are playing.

"Every game is a home game," the shirts read.

The message on the shirts doubles down on the attitude of the campaign, which makes the Indiana Fever the focus heading into each game, regardless of the team's opponent.

"Can you imagine fans from all across the country showing up to games with this shirt on," she said. "The savagery is exactly what they need for this season.

Ad

"They're not listening to the media. They're not listening to people complain about their fan base anymore. They;re like you know what, we're here, we're here to stay. Get used to it."

The regular season kicks off for the Fever on May 16 against the Chicago Sky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More