Jewell Loyd's mom, Gwendolyn Loyd, fired back at trolls after being criticized online for sharing photos with Sophie Cunningham. Loyd, who regularly attends Aces games courtside, linked up with Cunningham during Sunday’s Las Vegas and Indiana Fever game.

On Monday, she shared pictures with Cunningham on X. In the caption, she wrote,

“When you run into the Ms. Sophie Cunningham! Yes suh!”

Soon after the post, Loyd was brutally trolled, with some even claiming that she deliberately shared it to gain Fever fans' All-Star votes for her daughter. The backlash prompted her to take matters into her own hands and let the shame rain down on them.

One fan mocked her appearance, writing:

“Whew but disrespected and tried to make fun of Virginia firing Tina Thompson!! I thought that was so classless!! Now all I keep seeing is her bad orange wig, clown makeup, long ashy feet going at it with ppl about Jewell. Count the number of WNBA moms that does this…I’ll wait.”

Jewell Loyd' mom fired back:

“You can talk all you want with your pig face and your ugly personality! Nothing but hate! You can kiss my orange ____! Hater! I’m done with haters like you!”

One troll compared her to Candace Owens.

"Coward! You don’t know anything about me! I take pictures with all the WNBA women! Take the cover off so we can see you!” Loyd wrote responded.

She also engaged in wars of words that looked like this:

As for the game, the struggling Fever fell 89–81 to the Aces, while Cunningham scored zero points but grabbed six rebounds in 17 minutes.

Jewell Loyd’s seventh WNBA All-Star nod will be difficult amid struggles in Vegas

Jewell Loyd had an illustrious career in Seattle, winning multiple championships and individual honors, including six WNBA All-Star selections, but earning her seventh looks bleak at the moment.

Much of it has to do with her sluggish start to life in Vegas. The veteran guard hasn’t looked fully comfortable since her controversial exit from the Storm. She has appeared sluggish and doesn’t seem fully at home yet in the colors of the Aces.

She’s been struggling to find her shot to start the season, shooting only 37% from the field in 13 games. With the team also consisting of A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, the two-time WNBA champs were expected to blow teams away this season, but that hasn’t proved to be the case so far as they struggle to get their offense clicking.

The 31-year-old is currently averaging 11.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2.5 apg this season. The numbers for Loyd show she hasn’t hit the ground running, and this is something Becky Hammon must resolve quickly. The slump is so serious, she reportedly asked to come off the bench.

