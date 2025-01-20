Taylor Swift instigates the most to form a new friendship with Caitlin Clark, claims body language expert 

Outside of basketball, Caitlin Clark is known for being a big Taylor Swift fan. Months removed from attending not one but two nights of her tour, the rising star was spotted hanging out with the pop icon.

Since she began dating Travis Kelce, Swift is often seen in a suite at Kansas City Chiefs games. She is regularly joined by notable celebrities, with the Indiana Fever star being the most recent attendee.

Following their encounter on Saturday, one body language expert dove into how Swift was interacting with Caitlin Clark. It was stated that she was trying to make the rising WNBA star feel welcome and acted in a friendly manner.

"Taylor is clearly using the kind of body language signals here that will send off bonds of (new) friendship," Judi James said. "She appears to be adopting a hosting approach to Caitlin and instigating most of the conversation, and she does so in a way that will make Caitlin look and feel like a friend."

At the start of the game, Clark and Swift were not sitting near one other. However, they ended up linking up and sparking a long conversation as the evening went on.

Clark's appearance on Saturday comes on the heels of her being a guest on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

Caitlin Clark accepts Chiefs game invite from Taylor Swift

As mentioned previously, Caitlin Clark attended both of Taylor Swift's concerts when she performed at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024. The two would end up having a small encounter then, which is when she received an invite to a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Over the past year, Clark has received countless notable honors for her impressive play on the basketball court. Among the biggest came in December, when Time magazine named her their Athlete of the Year for 2024.

In her interview with the publication, Caitlin Clark's first run-in with Swift was brought up. The pop star gave bags full of merchandise, along with a heartfelt note saying that she's been an inspiration. Swift would extend an invite to a Chiefs game in the note, along with saying she and Travis Kelce need to attend an Indiana Fever game.

"Swift gave Clark four bags of Eras Tour merchandise with a note saying Clark was inspiring to watch from afar. She said 'Trav and I' were excited to get to a Fever game now that the tour was winding down and invited Clark to attend a Chiefs game with her."

It appears Clark made the most of this opportunity, accepting Swift's invite and watching the Chiefs secure a playoff victory over the Houston Texans.

