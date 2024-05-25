“Taylor Swift of WNBA”: Fans rave about Caitlin Clark’s star power after A-List celebrities align for Fever rookie's LA debut

The Caitlin Clark phenom is in full effect for the WNBA. The young superstar is drawing a lot of attention wherever she goes and ahead of her debut in Los Angeles, it was expected that plenty of celebrities would attend the game to see her firsthand.

On Friday night, several celebrities, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis went to the Crypto.com Arena and joined 19,000 other fans to see Clark clash against Cameron Brink and the LA Sparks.

Given all the celebrities that showed up to the game, one fan compared Clark to pop megastar Taylor Swift.

"Caitlin Clark is the Taylor Swift of the WNBA," this person wrote.

Another fan compared her to LeBron James.

"She's the LeBron of WNBA," this fan claimed.

A third fan went further and compared her to the widely-regarded NBA GOAT, Michael Jordan.

"Caitlin Clark did what she needed to do… That game was Michael Jordanesque!" a fan wrote.

More fans predicted big things for the 22-year-old guard in the league, as she's quickly becoming a better player.

"She going to be averaging tripple doubles soon enough," one fan claimed.

One fan noted she should have gotten more assists, but her teammates didn't finish the plays.

Caitlin Clark had a terrific game, posting 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead her squad to the first win of the season. Besides Kutcher, Kunis and their kids, Jason Sudeikis (who visited the NY Liberty before the season started), Klay Thompson, Cheryl Miller, DeMar DeRozan, Tobin Heath and Christen Press were also in attendance for this game, as per USA Today.

Caitlin Clark faces the LV Aces Saturday night trying to win second game of the season

Following the big game against Cameron Brink and the LA Sparks, Caitlin Clark will visit the LV Aces, looking to add a second win to their record (1-5) against the defending WNBA champions.

The Fever has gotten better by the day; they went from losing the season opener 92-71 to the Connecticut Sun and the second game 102-66 to the Liberty to almost taking revenge on the Sun and then getting an away \win against the young Sparks.

Clark appears to be finding her rhythm and if the rest of the team gets on the same page with her, this squad can make some noise. The Aces are a hard team to beat, but Indiana has nothing to lose and a lot to win right now.