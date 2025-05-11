Te-Hina Paopao reveals burning motivation behind giving Caitlin Clark taste of her own medicine 

Te-Hina Paopao and Caitlin Clark went bucket for bucket Saturday when the Indiana Fever played the Atlanta Dream in their final preseason game ahead of the regular season-opener.

Clark hit the first three-point shot over Paopao in the second quarter with 5:02 remaining in the half. However, Paopao returned the favor on the opposite end of the court, a step-back three-pointer with 4:20 remaining in the second.

"I was kind of mad that she scored that three on me. So I knew I had to get that lick back and that's what I did so I appreciate my teammates for understanding that," Paopao told reporters following Saturday's game.

The Atlanta Dream fell to the Indiana Fever 81-76, but Paopao put on an efficient showing in her 20 minutes. Paopao led all scorers with 14 points while shooting 83 percent from the field and 3-for-4 from the three-point line.

Her strong showing serves Paopao well, as it may help her make the final roster for the Atlanta Dream after being selected with the 18th pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Atlanta could use an efficient two-way player like Paopao after struggling on both sides of the ball last season. The Dream finished 15-25 last year and fell to the New York Liberty in the first round of the playoffs.

The team has since retooled, bringing Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner to create a stout frontcourt. By selecting Paopao for three-point shooting and perimeter defense, along with signing rookie Shyanne Sellers after her release from the Golden State Valkyries, the team has made key acquisitions to aid in rebuilding the franchise.

Te-Hina Paopao tells fans and media not to forget about her handles

Te-Hina Paopao didn't just showcase her ability to knock down the long ball on Saturday against the Fever. Her full stat line was 14 points, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block on 5-for-6 from the field, and 3-for-4 from behind the arc.

However, she told fans and media postgame to pay attention to something that didn't show up on her stat line.

"I feel like my handles are a little underated so I just wanted to showcase that just showcase my game," Paopao said. "Just be able to make good passes and make good plays for my teammates."

The Dream rookie enters the league after starring at South Carolina over the last two seasons. She will now begin her WNBA career when Atlanta opens the regular season on Friday against the Washington Mystics.

