Team Caitlin Clark suffers massive injury blow as $215,000 star announces absence from All-Star game 

Team Caitlin Clark could be severely shorthanded in Saturday's 2025 WNBA All-Star showdown against Team Napheesa Collier. Clark's participation is already up in the air. If she doesn't play, she will have Phoenix Mercury's $215,000 star Satou Sabally accompanying her on the sidelines. Sabally announced her absence from the All-Star game on Wednesday as she recovers from an ankle injury.

Ad

Sabally released a statement on Instagram saying she had been working around the clock to speed up her return to the court, not just for the Mercury, but also to play for Clark's team at the All-Star showdown. Sabally said she needs more time to recover and be available for her team after the break.

She announced her presence in Indianapolis nonetheless, for the most 'important' part of the weekend, which is the new CBA negotiations between the WNBPA and WNBA. Sabally said she's on the leadership committee that will "fight" for a fair and equitable CBA.

Expand Tweet

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More