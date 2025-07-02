  • home icon
"Team plays better without Caitlin": WNBA fans react as Caitlin Clark's teammate Natasha Howard wins Commissioner's Cup MVP

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 02, 2025 02:35 GMT
"Team plays better without Caitlin": WNBA fans react as Caitlin Clark's teammate Natasha Howard wins Commissioner's Cup MVP.

Caitlin Clark was sidelined for the Indiana Fever’s Commissioner’s Cup Final victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, but her absence proved to be no setback. Veteran forward Natasha Howard stepped up in spectacular fashion, powering the Fever to a 74-59 win and helping the franchise capture its first-ever Commissioner’s Cup title.

Howard’s dominant all-around performance earned her unanimous MVP honors. She posted an impressive stat line of 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes of play. Howard shot 4-for-10 from the field and was perfect from the free throw line, going 8-for-8.

Social media lit up following Howard’s MVP win, with fans flooding timelines with praise and excitement. However, the celebration also sparked some surprising reactions as a few users took the opportunity to throw shade at Caitlin Clark, highlighting that the Fever reached championship glory in her absence.

"Team plays better without Caitlin," a fan said.
Another fan said:

A fan commented:

Another fan commented:

A user wrote:

Another user wrote:

Edited by Atishay Jain
