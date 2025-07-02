"Team plays better without Caitlin": WNBA fans react as Caitlin Clark's teammate Natasha Howard wins Commissioner's Cup MVP

Caitlin Clark was sidelined for the Indiana Fever’s Commissioner’s Cup Final victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, but her absence proved to be no setback. Veteran forward Natasha Howard stepped up in spectacular fashion, powering the Fever to a 74-59 win and helping the franchise capture its first-ever Commissioner’s Cup title.

Howard’s dominant all-around performance earned her unanimous MVP honors. She posted an impressive stat line of 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes of play. Howard shot 4-for-10 from the field and was perfect from the free throw line, going 8-for-8.

Social media lit up following Howard’s MVP win, with fans flooding timelines with praise and excitement. However, the celebration also sparked some surprising reactions as a few users took the opportunity to throw shade at Caitlin Clark, highlighting that the Fever reached championship glory in her absence.

"Team plays better without Caitlin," a fan said.

ooooobk @FeelLikeOBK LINK Team plays better without Caitlin 😭😭😭

Another fan said:

Siphon @SiphonLord LINK Clark could never

A fan commented:

Humble Beast @_godscreation_8 LINK Fever winning without Caitlin , yea Vegas just made a lot of money

Another fan commented:

Southpaws Run Boxing 🐊 @SPRUNBOXING LINK Watch Sky fans who celebrated a unrivaled championship she didn’t even play in say this cup doesn’t count for cc🤣🤣🤣

A user wrote:

JSX Sports @maxmaxsx LINK They said Unrivaled didn't count for Angel because she didn't play in the final. Using this argument CC didn't win because she didn't play. Pathetic 🫵🏿😆

Another user wrote:

Ju Manson @Lifwem14 LINK When fever wins it’s cause Clark won them the game . When fever loses yall blame the coach , the players , everybody but Clark . Her teammates never gets credit it’s always Clark Clark Clark . Her teammates won this game not her .

