"Tell me my old a** ain't shit": 100,000,000 NBA star drops cryptic reply after mocking Angel Reese's billionaire dream

Dating back to her time at LSU, Angel Reese has dealt with her fair share of critics. Among the recent people to speak out against her is a current NBA champion. After having one of his comments turned into a viral post, Kevin Love made another cryptic post online.

Over the past few months, Love has drastically increased his online presence. Throughout the Jimmy Butler saga on the Miami Heat, he made countless posts on Instagram to try and shine a comedic light on the situation.

In the midst of his unraveling on Instagram, the former NBA champion jabbed at Angel Reese. He replied to a post that featured a quote from the Chicago Sky forward breaking down her goals in life in and outside the WNBA. Love didn't hold back with his thoughts, stating he doesn't think Reese will reach all her dreams.

After this post went viral, Love was once again found in the comment section. He replied with a somewhat cryptic response, stating that people should just state their blunt feelings about him.

"Just tell me my old ass ain’t sh*t!!! I won’t take it personal"

Kevin Love's reply

Love, 36, is in the midst of his 17th season in the NBA. Now at the tail end of his playing career, the five-time All-Star has accumulated a net worth of around $100 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Angel Reese already proving Kevin Love wrong following heartfelt moment with her mom

In her list of goals that Kevin Love jabbed at, Angel Reese cited taking care of her friends and family as something she wants to accomplish. Despite facing some doubters, this is a goal the WNBA All-Star has already started working towards.

Outside of her basketball career, one of Reese's main ventures is her podcast. Earlier this month, she brought her mom on as a guest for her birthday. The two covered a variety of topics from her childhood all the way to reaching the WNBA. Reese ended things with a bang, giving her mother a huge surprise.

For her birthday, Angel Reese surprised her mom by letting her know she doesn't have to work anymore. The Chicago Sky forward paid off her mortgage as a special birthday gift.

"You said that if your mortgage was paid off, that you would retire or you won't work or you can pick if you want to work still," Reese told her mother. "So, your mortgage today has been paid." (1:00:00)

Reese has worked hard to build a strong brand on and off the court. The fruits of her labor are already starting to pay off, as she was able to make this life-changing gesture for her mother.

