Temi Fagbenle injury update: Is the Fever guard playing against the Connecticut Sun today? (June 10, 2024)

The Indiana Fever will be without forward Temi Fagbenle as they hit the road for an away game against the Connecticut Sun on Monday (June 10) at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The forward went down with a left foot injury last month during the 88-82 loss to the LA Sparks and was ruled out for three weeks.

With her timeline for return yet to be ascertained, Indiana will miss one of the more impactful frontcourt stars when they take on the formidable Sun who have been the team to beat this season with a 9-1 record.

Ahead of the matchup between the two teams, an updated ESPN injury report saw Fagbenle listed as out. Damiris Dantas was ruled out of the clash as well.

What happened to Temi Fagbenle?

Temi Fagbenle suffered a foot injury when the Fever played the LA Sparks last month. Her rehab was listed for three weeks and is expected to return this week, with June 13 as the estimated date.

Trending

In her absence, NaLyssa Smith made a return to her starting role next to center Aliyah Boston. Fagbenle was signed by the Fever in January this year to a training camp contract. She made the final roster and appeared in the first eight regular-season games before the injury.

Expand Tweet

Fagbenle is playing her first season in the WNBA since 2019 and was slotted into the starting lineup two games leading up to the Sparks clash.

She's averaging 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game on the season. The six-foot-four big has been praised for her lockdown defense and seamless chemistry with rookie superstar Caitlin Clark in transition offense.

On the season front, Temi Fagbenle and the Fever have struggled, going 3-9 and are 11th overall in the league and tied with the Dallas Wings with the second-worst record, after the 0-10 Washington Mystics.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun?

The Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun is part of the WNBA's Commissoner's Cup slate of games. The Fever are 2-1 in the three games played as part of the in-season tournament, tying with the Sun.

The tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. ET with local coverage on NBC Sports Boston and WTHR Channel 13. The game can also be watched on the WNBA App with a subscription to the WNBA league pass.