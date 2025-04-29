"Tennis barbie": Sophie Cunningham, DeWanna Bonner and more react to Lexie Hull's stylish photos from tennis photoshoot

Lexie Hull's Indiana Fever teammates Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner were among many who reacted to her latest Instagram post in collaboration with women's activewear and athleisure brand, Athleta, on Monday.

Ad

The post featured Hull rocking a white and green tennis outfit, and Cunningham and Bonner took to the comment section along with many others to shower love.

"tennis barbie 😍😍" Cunningham commented.

"Cutie 😍" Bonner commented.

Cunningham, Bonner and more react to Hull's stylish photos from tennis photoshoot (Image: @lexiehull IG)

"Spring pre-season activities in @athleta," Hull captioned her IG post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Lexie Hull is set to start her fourth season in the WNBA after averaging 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field, including 47.1% from deep in the previous season. She had an eventful offseason and will kick off her 2025 campaign as the Indiana Fever host the Washington Mystics for their first preseason game on Saturday.

Caitlin Clark & Co. surprise Lexie Hull after engagement news

Earlier this month, Lexie Hull announced her engagement to former professional baseball player, Will Matthiessen. Hull took to Instagram to post snaps of the seaside proposal, and shared the news in the caption.

Ad

"Engaged to my best friend 💛 cheers to forever!" Hull captioned the post.

Ad

Celebrating the milestone in her personal life, Lexie Hull's Indiana Fever teammates pulled off a sweet surprise for her during their training session last week.

Caitlin Clark led the charge as she sprinted across the court to place a tiara labeled 'bride' on Hull's head, while Aliyah Boston followed with a bunch of celebratory balloons. The entire Fever squad then circled around Lexie and celebrated the bride-to-be with cheers and claps.

Ad

Ad

Lexie Hull and Will Matthiessen have been together since their time at Stanford University. Both were standout athletes for the Cardinals, with Hull carving out a career in women's basketball while Matthiessen pursued baseball.

Matthiessen was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft and played in the minor leagues until his recent retirement in March 2024. He currently works at Sapient Capital.

Meanwhile, Hull and the Indiana Fever are expected to have a deep run in the upcoming WNBA season after they made their first playoff appearance since 2016 in the previous season. The Fever had a big offseason, making big moves during free agency, and are poised to be a championship-contending team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More