"Tension is high" - 2x WNBA champ opens up on leadership role alongside Caitlin Clark in Fever’s title chase

Two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner expressed her thoughts on her leadership role alongside Caitlin Clark on the Indiana Fever. On Feb. 2, Bonner signed a one-year deal with the Fever after her contract ran out with the Connecticut Sun.

On Monday, the Fever arranged a press conference for their newest player. During one segment of the conference, Bonner was asked about her infamous tussle with Caitlin Clark during last season's playoffs and her thoughts on playing with the Rookie of the Year on the same side.

"I think it is just two competitive players that wanna win and push their team to get over the finish line," Bonner said. "It's the playoffs, so emotions are high, Tension is high. But I couldn’t be more excited to step on the court with Caitlin. We had a great workout this morning … to see what she’s already done for this league and this organization is insane."

Bonner said that she would try to make Clark and the whole Fever squad's life easier. She also expressed her desire to help the Fever star grow into a better player and pass on her wisdom to her so that she could pass it on to other players.

The Fever's latest acquisition is a seasoned veteran with six All-Star nominations and two championships under her belt. She is also a three-time Sixth Woman of the Year winner and brings crucial experience and wisdom to the younger players on the squad.

DeWanna Bonner averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season and was an instrumental asset for the Sun in securing a playoff spot.

Caitlin Clark lays out her honest feelings about DeWanna Bonner's addition to the Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever have made quite notable acquisitions during this offseason, but DeWanna Bonner may be the most important one among them. Bonner has been in the league for more than a decade and has invaluable experience for players who have just begun their careers.

On Monday, James Boyd from The Athletic asked Caitlin Clark about her thoughts on Bonner joining the Fever.

"You want your teammates to be just as competitive as you are," Clark said. "I think training camp is going to be really fun. That's when you are competing live ... I think it's more the drive of pushing your teammates to get better, and I think that's exactly what she (Bonner) speaks to when she talks about her leadership."

Caitlin Clark had an incredible rookie season with the Fever where she led her team to a playoff qualification for the first time since 2016. Now with more support from the roster, the fans can expect the Fever to make a deep playoff run in the new WNBA season.

