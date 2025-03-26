"Texas in that blood": NaLyssa Smith's ex-teammate makes feelings known of Dallas star's stunning cowgirl look 

NaLyssa Smith's ex-teammate, Erica Wheeler, gave her some love as she stunned in her Dallas Wings introduction. Smith is a 6-foot-4 forward going into her fourth WNBA season. This offseason, she was traded to Dallas after spending her first three seasons with the Indiana Fever.

Smith turned heads on Wednesday as she strutted out in a denim cowgirl look for the introductions of the Wings' offseason signings. Wheeler, who's played on the Fever since 2023, took notice of Smith's outfit and shouted her out.

"You ain't come to play ... Texas in that blood huh!" Wheeler tweeted.

NaLyssa Smith's look was an homage to her Texas roots, as she was born in San Antonio. The Wings are the WNBA's only franchise in Texas, and Smith spoke about what it felt like to be back home.

"I'm excited, you know, any time I get to play in front of my family, you know, all the time, I'm super excited for it," Smith said. "Now, my grandpa get to come to games 'cause he ain't never flew before. ... So, it's going to be fun."

NaLyssa Smith wasn't the Wings' only signing as the team has been busy this offseason. On Wednesday, Dallas also introduced guards Tyasha Harris and DiJonai Carrington and forward Myisha Hines-Allen.

Harris and Carrington were brought in from the Connecticut Sun as part of a massive four-team deal that sent the Wings' star forward Satou Sabally to the Phoenix Mercury to join up with Alyssa Thomas from the Sun. Hines-Allen was later acquired from the Minnesota Lynx.

The Wings are approaching the 2025 season with a brand-new look.

DiJonai Carrington shares funny Kim Mulkey story about NaLyssa Smith relationship

The relationship between DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith is something many WNBA fans are well aware of. The Sun guard and Fever forward were both traded to the Dallas Wings this offseason and will play together during the 2025 season.

This won't be the first time the two will be teammates, however. In 2020, the couple met at Baylor when Smith was a junior after Carrington transferred from Stanford for her last year of eligibility. Carrington appeared on a March 7 episode of Angel Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" show, where she shared a funny story from her one season at Baylor.

Reese asked Carrington if LSU coach Kim Mulkey, then the coach of Baylor, knew about her relationship with Smith early on. Carrington recalled a time when Mulkey called her into her office and was suspicious of their relationship.

"There was one time, though; she called me in her office. ... I go up in there, and she's like, 'You know what, Carrington? Do you and NaLyssa call yourselves a thing? Y'all call yourselves an item?' she said, which prompted Reese to laugh.

"And I'm like, 'Huh? What are you talking about? ... No?'" Carrington said while laughing as well.

Carrington said she coyishly evaded the question and got ready for practice. She also said that while she and Smith were flirty, they did not date until 2022.

