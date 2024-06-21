"TGIF" - Angel Reese rings in the weekend with GloRilla's party anthem 

WNBA rookie Angel Reese has a big weekend ahead, but she's seemingly facing it with the best attitude. Reese has been very active on social media, whether to thank her fans or to respond to criticism. But on Friday, she took a more positive approach.

The former LSU star took to X (formerly Twitter) to share some lyrics from a GloRilla song that premiered a couple of weeks ago. In the post, she celebrated the fact that today is Friday.

"AYE SIS TGIF CAUSEEEEE ITS 7PM FRIDAYYYYY IT’S 95 DEGREES @GloTheofficial," Reese wrote.

Angel Reese is having a busy start to her WNBA career. She's made some noise thanks to her pre-game outfits, her off-the-court signings and her recent improvement at scoring. On the other hand, she's also received criticism for her alleged comments and actions against Caitlin Clark and for ongoing discussions about her scoring skills.

Reese is considered one of the future faces of the league and despite the criticism she's received in recent weeks, she's trying to shrug that off and focus on improving her game.

Angel Reese responds to people criticizing her scoring struggles

Before sharing her apparent happiness on social media, Angel Reese sent a message to her critics. The Chicago Sky center has shown a terrific rebounding ability, but when it comes to scoring, she's not at the same level. She seems to be picking up her scoring abilities, and after beating the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, Reese clapped back at her doubters.

"I knew coming into the league what I was gonna bring," Reese said. "I don't really care about outside things. I knew my game was gonna change because I rebound, I play hard. ... That's just my job within this team. To rebound."

She also spoke about her role with the Chicago Sky, making it clear that she's willing to do everything she's asked to if that means her team is going to win.

"Diving on the floor, trynna get steals and trynna do the dirty work. A lot of people don't wanna do the dirty work. I'll step in ... I'll mess up my nails and lashes and stuff like that just for my teammates."

Angel Reese is already one of the most famous players in the WNBA and whenever she posts or does something, people pay attention. She's willing to put in the work to get better and if she fulfills her potential, the Sky would have a superstar for many years.