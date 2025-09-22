  • home icon
  "Thank you for leaving Indiana" - Fever fans roast DeWanna Bonner for scoreless outing in Mercury's loss to Lynx

"Thank you for leaving Indiana" - Fever fans roast DeWanna Bonner for scoreless outing in Mercury's loss to Lynx

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 22, 2025 01:04 GMT
Fever fans roast DeWanna Bonner for scoreless outing in Mercury
Fever fans roast DeWanna Bonner for scoreless outing in Mercury's loss to Lynx.

DeWanna Bonner had a rough Sunday night in Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA semifinals series between the Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx. Bonner was scoreless in 25 minutes off the bench, prompting Indiana Fever fans to react on social media.

The Mercury were going toe-to-toe against the Lynx in the first three quarters before struggling to score in the final period. They were outscored 23-10 in the fourth quarter, as the Lynx earned an 82-69 win and a 1-0 series lead.

Bonner finished with zero points, nine rebounds and two assists, missing all four of her shots. She also had a plus/minus of -17, which was the worst for any Mercury player in Game 1. She has been struggling since Game 3 of their first-round series against the New York Liberty.

Indiana Fever fans had something to celebrate after their team beat the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of their WNBA semifinals series. However, some fans chose to take shots at DeWanna Bonner for going scoreless in a playoff game.

Here are some of the comments.

DeWanna Bonner played just nine games for the Indiana Fever earlier this season before asking for a trade. The Fever couldn't find the right trade partner, so they waived the veteran, who rejoined the Phoenix Mercury and reunited with her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas.

Fever fans were not happy with Bonner because of how she exited the team that welcomed her with open arms. She was away from the team due to "personal reasons" before her release, which did not sit well with the passionate fanbase.

DeWanna Bonner didn't say goodbye to her Fever teammates

One source of frustration for Indiana Fever fans with DeWanna Bonner's exit was her lack of "professionalism" in the way she handled things. Sophie Cunningham, who also played with Bonner in Phoenix, wasn't happy with the veteran not even saying goodbye to her Fever teammates.

"I'm still rooting for her," Cunningham said on her podcast in August, according to the IndyStar. "I want her to end her career and be happy, but I also think it's OK to be professional about it. Send a text to your teammates. … There's a way to handle that, I think."

If somehow the Mercury and Fever won their respective semifinal matchups, the two teams could collide in the WNBA Finals. The Fever fans heavily booed Bonner in her return to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which shocked some of her Mercury teammates.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA.

