"That 1.8 GPA showing lol": Angel Reese catches WNBA fans' wrath for deleted tweet taking alleged potshots at Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese appeared to shade Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in a since-deleted tweet. The WNBA announced its plans to allow all teams to travel to and fro for games on chartered flights. The program was introduced last year, when the league spent $4 million on it for back-to-back games and the postseason.

As the plan featured a slow transformation, chartered flights were initially allotted to Indiana Fever, something that Angel Reese has seemingly referred to multiple times in recent days.

This time around, after her team pulled off a remarkable upset (90-81) against the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, she allegedly threw shade on Fever and Clark via the following tweet:

"and that's on getting a WIN in a packed area not just cause of one player on our charter flight. #SKYTOWN,"

This did not go down well with several WNBA fans. One fan talked about her college GPA, while another claimed that she should instead be thankful to Caitlin Clark, as it is her presence that has resulted in increased attention for the WNBA.

Others talked about how they look forward to June 1st when Reese will face Clark’s team.

"That 1.8 gpa is showing lol," one fan wrote.

One fan claimed that Reese was simply obsessed with Caitlin.

"Why is she so obsessed with Clark? I haven’t seen Clark bring up Reese once 😂"

Another claimed Reese should thank Clark for her rise:

"It's truly amazing how much these women hate Clark lol. Reese's stock rose because of the rivalry, prior to that it was just going to be another WNBA player."

One fan simply could not understand what Reese was getting at:

"What did she say? I read the tweet ten times and I still can’t manage to understand what she’s trying to say."

The entire fanbase seemingly was against Angel Reese’s attack on Clark, with one claiming that she should simply be more grateful:

"She should be more grateful."

Earlier in May, the league introduced chartered flights for all teams, with the WNBA planning to invest $50 million into the program over the next two years.

Angel Reese already took a dig at Chicago Sky's 'chartered flights'

While Caitlin Clark's Fever has been the first WNBA team to be given chartered flights permanently this season, Reese seems to be running out of patience to come to terms with that. The 22-year-old aired her frustrations on Instagram.

Posting a picture from the team bus, she claimed that she was practicing 'gratitude and patience' until her team also got to travel in flights:

"Just praying that this is one of the last commercial fligts the Chicago Sky has to fly ... Practicing gratitude & patience as the league introduces charter flights for all teams," she wrote.

Reese enters the WNBA alongside other highly ranked young players, including Kamilla Cardoso, Cameron Brink, and, of course, Caitlin Clark. While Cardoso has yet to make her debut due to a shoulder ailment, the others appear to have gotten off to a fast start in the competition.

With her recent performance against the New York Liberty, Angel Reese became the 13th WNBA rookie ever to record at least 35 points and 25 rebounds in her first three games.

While she might have her frustrations off the court, her WNBA journey seems to have started on the right foot. With Cardoso also set to return by the beginning of June, things are certainly looking up for the Sky.