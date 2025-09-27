"That was the difference in the game": Becky Hammon pinpoints exact reason how Aces schooled Fever in Game 3

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon explained how her team won in Game 3 against the Indiana Fever. Throughout Friday's game, the scoreboard was close for the majority of the time. Both teams traded baskets and exchanged leads every quarter. However, it wasn't until the final period that Las Vegas pulled out a few more plays to help secure the victory.In the final few minutes of the fourth quarter, the Aces began to play much tighter defense, limiting the Fever to 16 fourth-quarter points. Las Vegas took advantage of the stops they were able to force and outscored them with 25 points. This led to their 84-72 victory on Friday.During a postgame press conference interview, Becky Hamon revealed that it was their late-game defense that led her team to come up with the win. &quot;That was the difference in the game,&quot; Hammon said of her team's late-game defense. &quot;That was super helpful.&quot;While there's no questioning the defensive prowess Las Vegas displayed in the final period, the entire team also did its part on offense, which is why they beat the Fever. Five out of the eight Aces players who were on the floor on Friday were in double figures. Compared to Indiana, which only had two players in double figures, it's no wonder Las Vegas had an easier time outscoring its opponents.Aces one win away from reaching WNBA finalsAfter coming up short last season, it seems like the Las Vegas Aces could be heading to the WNBA finals this year. With a 2-1 series advantage over the Indiana Fever, A'ja Wilson and the rest of the squad should go full throttle on Sunday in Game 4.Looking at Indiana's performances so far, the majority of the team has significantly contributed to their success. While many are looking at the reigning 2025 WNBA MVP to put the team on her back, her teammates have reciprocated their leader's energy and are now enjoying the benefits of playing as a cohesive unit.If Indiana ends up struggling to keep up with Las Vegas' offensive pace, then A'ja Wilson could be looking at her third WNBA title this year.