"That girl!": Caitlin Clark's $90,000 teammate hails Angel Reese's NBA2K cover featuring signature shoes

Fans were quick to praise Angel Reese after she was revealed as the cover athlete for the WNBA edition of NBA 2K26. Reese also drew attention to a minute detail on the cover that increased excitement among fans, including Caitlin Clark’s teammate, Sydney Colson.
Reese highlighted the fact that she was wearing her signature shoes on the cover, posting on X:
“Of course we do everything BIG. Why not debut my signature shoe on the cover of NBA2K ?!?!”
Reese’s latest accomplishment with the launch of her new signature shoe with Reebok left fans impressed. Colson, on a one-year, $90,000 contract with the Indiana Fever, shared her joy by responding with a heartfelt comment.
“that girl!”
Reese is wearing the "Diamond Dust" colorway from her Angel Reese 1 signature line on the cover, with Reebok describing the design as a tribute to her unique “grit and glam” style of play.
While the shoes have sparked buzz, the brand announced that the shoes will hit the market for retail in 2026, with a release date not yet confirmed.
Angel Reese reacts to the Sky’s latest win
Angel Reese found herself at the center of attention after she was announced as the cover athlete for the upcoming NBA2K game and unveiling her latest signature shoe. She capped off her big day by leading the Chicago Sky to an 87-76 victory over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday.
Reese recorded her seventh straight double-double, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds, as the Sky snapped a two-game losing streak. The win marked Chicago's 3-0 season series sweep over the Wings. Expectedly, Reese expressed her excitement on social media.
“DUBS IN THE CHATTTTT,” Reese posted on X.
In a subsequent tweet, she reflected on the eventful day.
“WHAT A DAY. can’t wait to sleep in tomorrow,” Reese wrote.
Angel Reese and Co. have kicked off their current homestand on a high note, but the road ahead won’t be easy.
Their next five games include tough matchups against several powerhouses — facing the Minnesota Lynx three times, along with games against the Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm — all of whom are ranked fifth or higher in the standings.